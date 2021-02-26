Workers block NH-16, call for bandh to protest privatisation of Vizag Steel
- Ignoring the continuous protests by the workers of the plant, the Centre has begun the exercise of disinvestment in the steel plant.
With the Centre beginning the exercise of privatising the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), better known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, workers and political parties have stepped up their three week-long agitation against the proposed privatisation.
On Friday, thousands of steel plant workers held a “Rasta Roko” in the port city by blocking the national highway (NH-16) and demanding that the Centre drop the move to privatise the steel plant.
Raising slogans “Visakha Ukku-Andhrula Hakku” (Visakha Steel is the right of Andhra people), the workers squatted on the highway at Kurmannapalem junction that leads to the steel plant’s main entrance.
The vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt on the national highway for more than three hours between 11 am and 2 pm. The police, who made heavy security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident, later dispersed the agitating workers.
“Similar protest demonstrations were held by various opposition parties in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Krishna districts to express solidarity with us,” said J Ayodhya Ramu, president of the Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the leading trade union in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
The trade unions called for a Visakhapatnam shutdown on March 5 as part of intensifying the agitation against the steel plant privatisation. “We shall not give up our fight,” he said.
Ramu pointed out that the steel plant had achieved a turnover of ₹1600 crore in the last 25 days, even after the announcement made by the Centre on the privatisation of the steel plant. “We are confident of achieving an annual turnover of ₹20,000 crore. Why should the Centre kill this golden goose?” he asked.
Ignoring the continuous protests by the workers of the steel plant, the Centre has begun the exercise of disinvestment in the steel plant. “According to the information we received, the Centre has recently formed an inter-ministerial group comprising senior officials from steel, finance, industries and DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) to work out the modalities for disinvestment,” the trade union leader said.
The committee, which also includes chairman and director (finance) of the RINL, would make an assessment of the assets and liabilities of the company, including the value of the machinery and the land and submit the details to the Centre to prepare the bid document before inviting private bidders.
The outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) on Friday extended its wholehearted support to the agitating workers of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant against its privatisation.
In a statement released to the media, Kailasam, official spokesman of CPI (Maoist) Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee, alleged that the Narendra Modi government was completely surrendering the nation’s sovereignty to the corporate forces led by Ambanis and Adanis.
He asked the steel plant workers to take up the struggle to fight against the undemocratic decision of the Modi government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam puts decision of no Covid-19 tests at airports, railway stations on hold
- The new order was issued to prevent the spread of the disease in view of 'gradual increase' in cases and detection of the new strain of the virus at some places across the country .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Honour to meet you': Adar Poonawalla briefs Amit Shah on vaccine capacity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former CECs say 8 phases of polling in WB must be due to law and order situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha orders 7-day home isolation for people coming from 11 states, Chandigarh
- The 11 states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The union territory is Chandigarh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gadkari urges MSMEs to avail concessional finance and install rooftop solar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
C'garh govt will bear cost of Covid-19 vaccination, says chief minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate 1st digital toy fair on February 27: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Workers block NH-16, call for bandh to protest privatisation of Vizag Steel
- Ignoring the continuous protests by the workers of the plant, the Centre has begun the exercise of disinvestment in the steel plant.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health ministry says over 1.37 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In past 3 months, Feb registers highest number of travellers in India: Report
- According to the report, bookings surged in Goa for both February 15 and February 22 by over 20%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Together in fight against pandemic': PM Modi thanks WHO chief on Covax delivery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New rules for social media, OTT require right implementation: Nasscom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Maharashtra records 8000 new cases of Covid-19
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress prepared for upcoming state elections, says KC Venugopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India extends ban on international flights till March 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox