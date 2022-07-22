Working out modalities for return of medical students to China: Centre

India is in touch with China to work out modalities for facilitating the return of Indian medical students to Chinese educational institutions following restrictions on travel imposed by Beijing because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre told Parliament on Friday.

The Indian government has been taking up the matter of the return of Indian students with Chinese authorities in New Delhi and through the embassy in Beijing, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said in response to a question in Lok Sabha.

According to the Chinese government’s official figures, more than 23,000 Indian students were studying in China before the start of the pandemic. Most of them have been unable to return to their courses due to travel-related restrictions.

Muraleedharan said the Chinese government restricted travel to the country by suspending visa and residence permits with effect from March 28, 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

On June 13, the Chinese side updated its visa policy for Indians, though this didn’t apply to students. The Chinese side said it will start accepting applications from foreign nationals and their family members going to China for resumption of work, and for family members of foreigners with Chinese permanent residence permits going for family reunions or visiting relatives.

After the Indian side raised the issue of the return of students, the Chinese side “recently expressed its willingness to consider facilitating the return of a limited number of Indian students on a trial basis depending upon need”, Muraleedharan said.

The Indian embassy in Beijing issued a press release on April 29 seeking details of students wishing to return to China. A list of these students was provided to the Chinese side for consideration.

“The two sides are currently in touch with each other to work out further modalities for facilitating the return of Indian medical students to China,” Muraleedharan said.

“The government has been taking up the matter of return of Indian students with the Chinese authorities both in New Delhi and through our embassy in China,” he added.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar raised the matter with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi when they met in New Delhi on March 25, and noted that such a “restrictive policy puts the future of many Indian students in jeopardy”.

Jaishankar again discussed the issue when he met Wang in Bali, Indonesia, on July 7.

“The government will continue to pursue this matter with the Chinese authorities. Meanwhile, Indian students who are studying in China have been advised to continue checking our embassy website for regular updates on the matter. They have also been advised to remain in touch with their universities for any updates,” Muraleedharan said.

The external affairs ministry has also been in touch with various countries regarding the continuation of medical education of Indian students who returned from Ukraine, he said.