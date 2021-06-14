World Blood Donor Day 2021: Know about its history, significance and slogan





World Blood Donor Day, an initiative by the World Health Organization (WHO), is observed every year on June 14. This day is celebrated every year to spread awareness about the significance of blood donation and to recognise the contribution of voluntary unpaid blood donors in saving lives.

History of World Blood Donor Day

The first World Blood Donor Day was observed by WHO in 2004 and was declared as an annual global event in the 58th World Health Assembly in 2005. The day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Austrian biologist and physician, Karl Landsteiner. He is considered to be the founder of modern blood transfusion.

Significance of World Blood Donor Day

The aim is to raise global awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion and of the critical contribution voluntary, unpaid blood donors make to national health systems. The day also provides an opportunity to call to action to governments and national health authorities to provide adequate resources and put into place systems and infrastructures to increase the collection of blood from voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors.

Importance of donating blood

According to WHO, safe blood and blood products and their transfusion are critical aspects of care and public health. They save millions of lives and improve the health and quality of life of many patients every day. The need for blood is universal, but access to blood for all those who need it is not.

This year's slogan for World Blood Donor Day

For 2021, the World Blood Donor Day slogan is 'Give blood and keep the world beating'. The message highlights the essential contribution blood donors make to keeping the world pulsating by saving lives and improving others’ health. It reinforces the global call for more people all over the world to donate blood regularly and contribute to better health. A special focus of this year’s campaign will be the role of young people in ensuring a safe blood supply.

Host for World Blood Donor Day 2021 events

Italy will host World Blood Donor Day 2021 through its National Blood Centre. The global event will be held in Rome.