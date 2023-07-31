Home / India News / India to host World Coffee Conference for the first time, event to be held in Bengaluru from Sept 25

India to host World Coffee Conference for the first time, event to be held in Bengaluru from Sept 25

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jul 31, 2023 05:59 PM IST

The Coffee Board of India CEO & Secretary K G Jagadeesha has announced that tennis player Rohan Bopanna would be the brand ambassador of the event.

India will be hosting a World Coffee Conference for the first time, with its fifth edition promoted by the International Coffee Organisation to be held in Bengaluru from September 25 to September 28. ICO is the primary intergovernmental organisation dedicated to promoting coffee trade and fostering cooperation among coffee-producing and consuming nations. At a preview ceremony of WCC 2023 where its logo was unveiled here on Monday, Coffee Board of India CEO and Secretary K G Jagadeesha announced that tennis player Rohan Bopanna would be the brand ambassador of the event. ICO is organising the event in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India.

An image showing coffee beans.(Bloomberg File)
An image showing coffee beans.(Bloomberg File)

"WCC (2023) is being organised for the first time in Asia and it is set to bring immense benefits to coffee farmers in India," Jagadeesha said. "By promoting the coffees of India on a global stage, the event will create new opportunities and markets for these farmers". 'Sustainability through Circular Economy and Regenerative Agriculture' is the central theme for the event, featuring conferences, exhibitions, skill-building workshops, a CEOs & global leaders forum and a growers conclave, among programmes. Producers, curers, roasters, exporters, policy makers and researchers from 80-plus countries are expected to take part in WCC 2023. Previous editions of the WCC were held in England (2001), Brazil (2005), Guatemala (2010) and Ethiopia (2016).

