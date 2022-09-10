World Suicide Prevention Day: Here’s what we can do to save a life

World Suicide Prevention Day was observed across the globe on Saturday as welfare organisations made an attempt to raise awareness of the issue and spread the message of hope for all.

According to estimates of the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 7,00,000 people take their own lives each year and that almost 77 per cent of global suicides occur in low and middle-income countries. WHO said that for every suicide, there are likely 20 other people making a suicide attempt and many more have serious thoughts of suicide.

With the issue slowly becoming a serious public health concern, it called for global effort in preventing suicides and suicidal behaviour.

As part of the campaign on World Suicide Prevention Day, WHO shared a few guidelines for those who are worried about someone at risk of taking the extreme step.

It said that if they live with you, remove access to all means of self-harm and if they're in immediate danger, contact the emergency services and do not leave them alone.

Among other things that one can do, the global heath body said:

- Talk to them about how they're feeling

- Encourage them to seek professional help

- Check in with them regularly

World Suicide Prevention Day was observed for the first time in 2003 by WHO and the International Association for Suicide Prevention. "Creating hope through action" has been chosen as the triennal theme for 2021–2023.

The theme suggests giving hope to people who are having suicidal thoughts and letting them know that there is support and care available for them through deeds. It also emphasises the significance of nations prioritising public health, particularly in places where access to mental health care and research-based therapies are limited.

The topic also emphasises the importance of taking any action, no matter how small, to support a person going through a difficult time in life. A message of bringing the globe to a place where suicides are less common is being developed over the course of three years.

