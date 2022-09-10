World Suicide Prevention Day: Make your kids believe you value effort more than outcome

Make your child understand you value academics but not more than their lives and this can save them from depression, even if they do not meet the expected academic standards, a key reason for suicide among teens, said experts.

Every year World Suicide Prevention Day, September 10, is observed to spread awareness among people.

“Not all children are equal academically but can do some other things better than others. Hence, parents need to respect their child’s neurodiversity and help them grow instead of depressing them over academic failure,” said Dr Adarsh Tripathi, senior faculty member, department of psychiatry, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), on Friday.

He said that every year, the number of such children particularly after Board exams goes up where depression is common along with a suicidal tendency in many. “If parents speak to their child right from Class 5 or 6, results of none of the Board of professional entrance exams such as for medical or engineering courses will deter the child from leading a happy life,” said Dr Tripathi.

Doctors said warning signs of a depressed person or those having suicidal tendencies are the same like keeping alone in the house. “Grandparents in the house are also very important members. Parents should make sure children interact openly with their grandparents in the house. Since parents are often out for work, grandparents can talk and handle situations better, and in fact, wean out suicidal thoughts (in children),” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

“The best way to stop a child from all negative thoughts is to make them believe that their parents value their efforts more than the outcome. This will always keep them motivated towards positive thoughts and creativity,” said Dr Tripathi.