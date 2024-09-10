'Would I lie in my daughter's name?': Kolkata rape victim's mother stands by ‘money offered’ claim

Accusing Mamata Banerjee of ‘lying’ that parents of the Kolkata rape-murder victim were ‘never offered money,’ the young doctor's mother asked why she would ‘lie’ in her late daughter's name. Citizens took to the streets, forming a human chain, holding mobile torch for 9 minutes at 9 pm, demanding justice for the RG Kar rape-murder victim in Kolkata, on Monday. (Samir Jana/HT)

“The chief minister (Banerjee) is lying. My daughter is not going to return. Would I lie in her name? She (the CM) told us that we would receive money and suggested that we create something in in our daughter's memory. I responded that I would collect the money once my daughter gets justice,” the mother told ANI on Monday.

The doctor's cousin also refuted Banerjee's assertion, saying with ‘full responsibility’ that the Trinamool Congress supremo herself offered the financial compensation.

Meanwhile, on the CM's appeal to people to ‘return to festivities’ as the Durga Puja nears, the doctor's mother called the request ‘inhuman.’

“Durga Puja is celebrated in my house too; my daughter used to handle it herself. But it will never be celebrated in my house again. The light in my home is out. How can I ask people to return to festival?” she said.

“If such an incident happened in the chief minister's family, would she have said this?” the lady asked, referring to Banerjee's Durga Puja appeal.

The victim's mother further declared that the movement for her daughter will continue ‘until justice is served.’

The second-year postgraduate medical student was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer of the city police, is the accused.