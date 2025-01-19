Menu Explore
Would like to thank New Delhi for 'supporting' our 'right' to self-defence, says Israeli envoy

PTI |
Jan 19, 2025 09:45 PM IST

New Delhi, As a long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in Gaza, Israeli ambassador Reuven Azar on Sunday thanked New Delhi for supporting his country's "right" to self-defence.

The ceasefire and hostage-release deal between the two sides followed 15 months of conflict that was triggered by a shocking attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The deal is expected to stop the ongoing war in Gaza and facilitate the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

"I would like to thank the Indian government for supporting our right for self-defence and we specially appreciate the overwhelming support of the Indian people," Azar said in a video released by the Israeli embassy.

Israel had launched a massive military offensive in Gaza as part of its retaliation to the October 7, 2023 attack on Israeli cities by Hamas.

While strongly condemning the attack by Hamas, India consistently called for a ceasefire and creating conditions for direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution to the Palestine issue.

"The ceasefire Israel signed off to is a first phase of a gradual deal which has the potential of bringing back our hostages and also making sure Hamas won't be ever able to massacre Israelis like it did on October 7 ," the Israeli ambassador said.

Peace will not prevail if Hamas is allowed to "rearm and re-group", he said.

Azar also came down hard on Iran and alleged that the Iranian regime "still constitutes the biggest threat to our region".

India on Wednesday welcomed the Gaza ceasefire deal.

"We welcome the announcement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"We hope this will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza," it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
