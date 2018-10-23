‘Would you take bloody sanitary napkins to friend’s home’: Smriti Irani on Sabarimala row

Union minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said everyone has the right to pray but not to desecrate amid a controversy over the Supreme Court’s verdict overturning the centuries-old ban on women of menstrual age entering the hilltop shrine in Kerala’s Sabarimala.

“I believe I have the right to pray but I don’t have the right to desecrate… And that is the difference we need to recognise and respect … I am nobody to speak on the Supreme Court verdict because I am a current serving cabinet minister,” Irani said during an event in Mumbai.

“But just plain common sense. Would you take sanitary napkins steeped in menstrual blood and walk into a friend’s home? You would not. And would you think that is it respectful to do the same when you walk into the house of god? So that is the difference. I have a right to pray but I don’t have the right to desecrate that is my personal opinion,” the 42-year-old minister said.

Irani’s comments created a stir on Twitter where she was criticised for not thinking before speaking.

“Irani ji shouldn’t be allowed to take Ministerial decisions while she’s menstruating after what she said here,” Pest Control tweeted.

“Some people would do themselves and the world a big favor if they didn’t open their mouth, ever!” UBquitas posted.

“Tum bolne se pehle sochte nahi ho na... #kuchbhi,” Consumer Advocacy wrote.

#WATCH Union Minister Smriti Irani says," I have right to pray,but no right to desecrate. I am nobody to speak on SC verdict as I'm a serving cabinet minster. Would you take sanitary napkins seeped in menstrual blood into a friend's home? No.Why take them into house of God?" pic.twitter.com/Fj1um4HGFk — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2018

Irani, however, denied making the comments.

“Fake news ...... calling you out on it. Will post my video soon,” she tweeted.

The Supreme Court had in September lifted the ban that prevented women of menstruating age from entering the 800-year-old temple in a 4-1 majority verdict, saying divinity and devotion cannot be subject to the rigidity and stereotypes of gender.

The court said the exclusion on the basis of biological and physiological features was unconstitutional and discriminatory because it denied women the right to be treated as equals.

However, no woman was able to enter the shrine amid protests by devotees, the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and various Hindu organisations.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 15:36 IST