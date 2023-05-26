Wrestlers' protest: Farmer leader's ‘Dog of BJP’ remark draws Babita Phogat's ire

Grappler-politician Babita Phogat on Friday denounced the participation of farm union leader Gurnam Chaduni in ongoing wrestlers' protest as “shameful and unfortunate.” She alleged that the agitation has been taken over by “anti-national forces and special political families.” In a video shared by an India Today Group channel, Chaduni was heard giving an ultimatum to the Narendra Modi government to arrest Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Chaduni warned that even a “dog of BJP” will not be able to enter Haryana if the WFI president is not arrested.

Quoting the video of Chaduni, Phogat wrote in Hindi, “It is very shameful and unfortunate that the movement which started from Jantar Mantar is now being led by an agitator like Gurnam Chaduni."

"How can the movement, which abuses the largest political party of the world @BJP4India and the popular prime minister of India @narendramodi stand for women's rights? The movement that rose for the rights of women is being handed over to anti-national forces and political families!!” she added.

In the video posted on Twitter, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Chaduni is heard targeting PM Modi and calling him out for not taking action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Chaduni played a key role in the farmers' protest against the Centre in 2020.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Thursday sought action from the police on a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against the protesting wrestlers for allegedly levelling “false allegations” against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, PTI reported. The complaint claimed that the allegations made by the wrestlers against the WFI president were false and “connected with direct or indirect way by any influence and personal gain.”

(With PTI inputs)