‘Both of you are…': Congress leader slams Babita Phogat, Smriti Irani over wrestlers' protest

The Congress has hit out at wrestler-turned-Bharatiya Janata Party leader Babita Phogat after the latter had earlier tweeted about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to meet the wrestlers who are since Sunday, demanding criminal action against Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment and intimidation. Congress leader priyanka Gandhi Vadra meeting with women wresters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. (RajkRaj/HT photo)

“Babita Phogat. The one who does not support her helpless sisters sitting on the road - she is dreaming of becoming a leader,” Congress social media media and spokesperson Supriya Shrinate tweeted in Hindi on Sunday.

Shrinate criticised Union minister Smriti Irani for keeping "silence" over the issue.

“Smriti Irani has taken a vow to keep silence on the sexual exploitation and crimes against women by the BJP. Both of you are not even capable of apologising to the women of this country,” the Congress leader added.

Earlier on Saturday, a war of words broke out between Phogat cousins Vinesh and Babita with the former asking the latter not to “weaken” the ongoing protest by the wrestlers against the WFI chief.

India's top wrestlers, including Vinesh, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting since Sunday, demanding criminal action against Singh over alleged sexual harassment and intimidation.

Babita had tweeted, “Priyanka Vadra has reached Jantar Mantar while accompanying her secretary Sandeep Singh to provide justice to women wrestlers, while Sandeep himself is facing allegations of women harassment.”

In her previous tweet, Babita, who contested and lost in the last Haryana assembly election from a BJP ticket, had advised the wrestlers to stay away from politicians and don’t allow them to use their stage for political purposes. She further said that the wrestlers belonged to the entire nation, not to one.

Responding strongly to Babita’s comments, Vinesh said, “If you are not standing for the rights of aggrieved female wrestlers, Babita sister, I request you with folded hands not to weaken our movement. It has taken years for female wrestlers to speak up against their abusers. You are also a woman, try to understand our pain.”

On Friday, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by women wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor which has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty.

The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

