Wrestlers protest: Brij Bhushan says he is innocent, calls stir a motivated campaign

Under-fire Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh staunchly defended himself on Saturday, refuting sexual harassment allegations by top wrestlers and claiming that the Congress party and a "prominent industrialist" were behind the weeklong sit-in protests. Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh(ANI )

Addressing the media at his residence in Bishnoharpur, near Gonda, the sixth-term BJP MP from UP's Kaiserganj said: “I am completely innocent and have full faith in Supreme Court and Delhi Police. I am ready to face any kind of investigation. Resigning as president of the Wrestling Federation of India is not a big deal for me, but I will not resign as a criminal. If I resign, it would mean that I have accepted their allegations.”

The Delhi Police have registered two FIRs, including one under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act as one of the seven complainants is a juvenile. The FIRs were registered on Friday after the wrestlers, who resumed their sit-in at Jantar Mantar last Sunday, petitioned the Supreme Court.

Singh said the wrestlers were moving the goalposts. “Every day they are coming up with new demands. They wanted an FIR and that has been done. Now they are saying I should be sent to jail and resign from all posts.”

“I am an MP because of the people of my constituency and not because of Vinesh Phogat. Only one family and akhara are protesting. Why aren’t people from any other place complaining?”

One FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 354 (molestation), 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking) and 34 (common intention), clubbing the complaints of the six adult wrestlers. The second FIR was based on the complaint of the juvenile wrestler, invoking Section 10 of the POCSO Act in addition to the four IPC sections from the first FIR, a police officer said. Section 34 means involvement of more than one person in the crime, though police did not say if anyone else has been accused by the complainants.

Police is likely to record the statements of the complainants from Sunday. Singh is yet to be served a notice asking him to appear before the investigating team and join the probe. “Of the seven complainants, some are on the sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, where some politicians met them on Saturday. The juvenile wrestler is not there. The investigating team will meet each of them and record their statement,” an officer said.

“Along with the victims, we will also record statements of people who will be identified by them as witnesses to the sexual harassment. As the allegations date back to between 2012 and 2022, in and outside Delhi and abroad as well, it will be difficult for us to get any electronic evidence such as CCTV footage. We will ask the complainants to share with us any electronic evidence, such as sexually-coloured messages, if any, that they may have saved with them,” a second officer said.

The first official said at least one police officer has been deployed with each complainant.

Alleging conspiracy, Singh, 66, said, “I have audio of a male wrestler telling someone to arrange a victim. I have shared that audio recording with the oversight committee (of the union sports ministry). I won't resign till the charges against me aren't proved.”

He criticised Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi visiting the protesters on Saturday.

“Today, it became clear who is behind this controversy. I have been saying from the beginning that an industrialist and the Congress have a hand in this. They are upset with me.”

He claimed that the protesting wrestlers had tried to avoid the nationals by seeking exemption. Vinesh Phogat denied it. “Ever since I began competing in 2009, I have skipped only four nationals. I got injured during the Rio Games (2016), which was the first year. I skipped the nationals during Covid near Tokyo Games. I myself was down with Covid. The third national I skipped was after Tokyo because I was not in a good mental state after the defeat. I could have done anything to myself at that time (due to depression). The fourth I missed was this year. I had requested permission to skip the world championships trials because cutting weight thrice in a month is difficult. I have competed in 10 nationals and have not lost once."

Tokyo Games bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said, "This issue is not about nationals. This is about sexual harassment. He should answer those questions."

There was a twitter spat between cousins Vinesh and wrestler-turned-BJP politician Babita Phogat. “Sportspersons are capable to fight their own battles. Their stage should not be used to claim brownie political points," Babita tweeted, referring to politicians visiting the protest site.

Vinesh tweeted in response, "If you are not standing for the rights of aggrieved female wrestlers, Babita sister, I request you not to weaken our movement. It has taken years for female wrestlers to speak up against their abusers. You are also a woman, try to understand our pain."

