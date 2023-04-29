Phogat sisters engage in war of words over wrestlers’ protest

Three-times Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh Phogat received support from all quarters as she launched an attack on her cousin and BJP leader Babita Phogat, a former grappler, who had recently advised the wrestlers to fight their battle on their own and stay away from sharing stage with political leaders. Three-times Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh Phogat received support from all quarters as she launched an attack on her cousin and BJP leader Babita Phogat, a former grappler, who had recently advised the wrestlers to fight their battle on their own and stay away from sharing stage with political leaders. (ANI)

Babita had tweeted, “Priyanka Vadra has reached Jantar Mantar while accompanying her secretary Sandeep Singh to provide justice to women wrestlers, while Sandeep himself is facing allegations of women harassment.”

In her previous tweet, she had advised the wrestlers to stay away from politicians and don’t allow them to use their stage for political purposes. She further said that the wrestlers belonged to entire nation, not to one.

Responding strongly to Babita’s comments, Vinesh said, “If you can’t stand with protesting women wrestlers, then I request you with folded hands that at least don’t weaken our cause. It has taken years for us to speak against the abusers. Being a woman, you should understand our pain.”

Phogat Khap head Balwant Nambardar also slammed Babita and accused her of weakening the wrestlers’ protest.

“The wrestlers had ended their dharna three months ago after Babita met the sports minister and assured the protesters that action will be taken against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. She misguided the wrestlers’ earlier too and is doing the same now. She also spoke against farmers during the farm agitation. She has forgotten her rural background and toes the BJP’s line, which is unfortunate,” he added.

Babita’s sister Geeta Phogat said some people were trying to divert the women wrestlers’ agitation.

“I urge people to support the women wrestlers, who are fighting for justice. This is a serious issue and it will decide the future of many budding women grapplers,” she added.

Meanwhile, as the grapplers gear up for a long haul, family members of protesting wrestlers have bought sound systems, mattresses and other equipment. The families of Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia are bearing the expenses of the protest.

Wrestler and Vinesh’s husband Somvir Rathee said they have purchased fans, mattresses, sound system and other equipment as they are expecting that this protest will go on for a longer time.

“We had to pay ₹12,000 per day only for mattresses and fans and the entire expenses were crossing ₹1 lakh per day. Now, we have purchased all the equipment to save money. The entire expenses are being borne by wrestlers,” he added.

Aam Aadmi Party Haryana affairs in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta said they will help the protesters in providing them water, toilets, bathrooms, tents, food and other things on voluntary purpose.