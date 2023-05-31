At ‘deserted’ India Gate, tight security after wrestlers announce hunger strike

The iconic India Gate in the national capital wore a deserted look on Wednesday, a day after wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh announced they will stage a hunger strike ‘until death’ at the national monument as Singh continues to roam free despite allegedly sexually harassing female grapplers, including a minor.

India Gate wears a deserted look on Wednesday (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

A visual shared by ANI showed Delhi Police personnel, along with their counterparts from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) – the specialised riot-control wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) – standing guard at India Gate. A riot control vehicle was also seen stationed at the spot.

There is tight security at India Gate in the national capital on Wednesday, a day after wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh announced they will sit on a hunger strike at the national monument, and stay there until he is arrested for alleged sexuall harassment of female grapplers, including a minor.

The police have already made it clear they will not allow any protest at the monument as 'it is not a protest site.'

“The wrestlers have not approached us till now. If they want to protest, they will have to submit a written communication to the DCP concerned, after which a final call will be taken accordingly,” a Delhi Police source told PTI on Tuesday, hours after athletes announced their hunger strike.

“We will suggest alternative sites that are designated for protests such as Ramlila Ground and Burari,” the source added.

On May 23, wrestlers and their supporters held a candle light vigil at India Gate to mark one full month of their agitation. In doing so, they walked from Jantar Mantar – the original site of their agitation – to the national monument.

On May 28, however, the police evicted them from Jantar Mantar, and took control of their protest site, after they tried to march to the new Parliament building, even as it was being inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi.

The police crackdown, registration of FIRs against the athletes for the May 28 clash, and the Union government's alleged indifference, has triggered widespread outrage. Singh, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has repeatedly denied the grapplers' allegations, and called it a ‘political conspiracy.’

The case is currently being investigated by Delhi Police.

