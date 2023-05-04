Wrestlers protest updates: ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ slogans as farmers reach Jantar Mantar
- Star Indian wrestlers are protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment. We bring to you the latest developments.
Here're the latest updates from the wrestlers' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 10:26 PM
Media organisations demand probe into allegation of Journalist roughed up at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police personnel
Associations of mediapersons demanded a probe into the allegations that Delhi Police personnel roughed up journalist Sakshi Joshi covering the wrestlers' protests against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 10:24 PM
The ad-hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association took charge of Wrestling Federation of India
The ad-hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Thursday took charge of the crisis-ridden Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).
The Sports Ministry had instructed the IOA to form the ad-hoc committee to oversee the affairs of WFI and conduct elections within 45 days of the panel's formation. The committee was formed last month, PTI reported.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 09:09 PM
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on wrestlers protest
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday met wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. He said, “Everyone should rise above party politics and support the sportspersons because these players are the pride of our country.”
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 08:27 PM
Wrestlers protest updates: Delhi Police heightens security
A day after a scuffle between agitating wrestlers and police personnel, Delhi Police beefed up security and surveillance at Jantar Mantar and at Delhi borders, deploying additional manpower, bolstering CCTV coverage and raising barricades to prevent the entry of farmers who were coming to support the grapplers, reports PTI.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 07:48 PM
AAP says the scuffle between wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel was an attempt to demoralise
AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said, "They were abused, manhandled and thrashed. Videos and footage are available in public domain. It was very unfortunate, shameful and painful. The wrestlers who brought laurels for the country are sitting at Jantar Mantar, braving rain and heat."
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 07:33 PM
Opposition united support to protesting wrestlers
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP over the issue.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 07:14 PM
Congress demands court-monitored investigation
The Congress demanded a court-monitored investigation into the allegations levelled by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 06:57 PM
Potesting wrestlers get students support
With a poster in hand, which read "Justice for the protesting wrestlers...arrest the WFI chief on charges of sexual harassment, DU student Pooja said, "This fight is not of one fraternity. This fight is for all the women of this country. The WFI chief should be arrested and his arrest will set an example and deter any man from committing such an act," PTI reports.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 06:45 PM
'Jai Kisan Jai Jawan' slogans at Jantar Mantar as farmers join protest
"After what happened with our wrestlers on Wednesday night, we felt the need to come and extend our support to the daughters of this country who have won medals for India at international platform. What happened yesterday was unfortunate. We have decided that until justice is delivered to them, we will not move from here," said Balbir Singh, a farmer who came from Amritsar, reports PTI.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 06:42 PM
Farmers, students join wrestlers protest at the Jantar Mantar
A large number of people from different walks of life, including farmers from neighbouring states of Delhi and DU students, reached Jantar Mantar on Thursday and expressed solidarity with the wrestlers protesting there demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, PTI reported.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 06:17 PM
Wrestlers protest live updates: What Supreme Court said?
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud refused to entertain an oral plea by the wrestlers' counsel that the ongoing probe against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh be monitored by a retired judge of the apex court or high court.
The apex court, however, granted liberty to the wrestlers to approach the Delhi High Court or the jurisdictional magistrate for further relief.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 05:13 PM
Wrestlers' protest live updates: Geeta Phogat claims being detained by Delhi Police
“Me (Geeta Phogat) and my husband Pawan Saroha have been detained by the Delhi Police (tweet translated from Hindi),” claimed Olympian wrestler.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 05:08 PM
Wrestlers reaction on Supreme Court order
“We respect the Supreme Court order, protest will continue," Sakshi Malik said.
"Supreme Court order is not a setback, it did what it could in this matter," she added.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 05:04 PM
Supreme Court closes wrestlers' petition
The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the petition filed by three women wrestlers, noting that Delhi Police had filed a FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 04:53 PM
Wrestlers' protest live updates: Congress targets PM Modi and HM Amit Shah
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 04:36 PM
Deepender Hooda visits Jantar Mantar
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 04:33 PM
WB CM Mamata Banerjee on the wrestlers protest
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee backed the aggrieved wrestlers and said “disrobing the honour of our daughters in this manner is utterly shameful.” Here's the full report
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 04:28 PM
‘Either go back to your home or police station’: Geeta Phogat says police stopped her from going to Jantar Mantar
Olympian wrestler Geeta Phogat tweeted, “I was also stopped from visiting my siblings at Jantar Mantar. Police is saying that there are only two ways, either go back to your home or go to police station.” Our detailed report here
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 04:20 PM
NCP leader Sharad Pawar on wrestlers protest
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 04:14 PM
Delhi Police claim no cop was drunk in the late-night scuffle
e, Delhi Police on Thursday claimed no cop was drunk and it has been established through a medical test as women wrestlers claimed that they were pushed and abused by 'drunk' cops during the midnight scuffle. DCP Pranav Tayal said after the medical examination no alcohol was found. Read more
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 03:44 PM
Wrestlers protest live updates: Around 15 people coming to protest site at Jantar Mantar detained by Delhi Police
“Police have detained around 15 people...farmers union leader Abhimanyu Kohar was coming from Sonipat to Delhi to support the wrestlers,” Delhi Police said, reported by ANI.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 03:42 PM
Farmers coming for support detained at Singhu border
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 03:22 PM
Wrestlers protest live updates: Farmers to join protest?
Following the late-night drama, wrestlers called on citizens, particularly farmers and their leaders, to gather at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Read our report
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 03:18 PM
How the altercation unfolded? Wrestlers vs Delhi Police version
Wrestlers intended to bring foldable cots for sleeping at the protest site during the night on Wednesday, as rain struck the national capital. For this, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti delivered foldable cots in a truck.
While Delhi Police say a group of demonstrators led by Somnath Bharti attempted to break through the barricades and were prevented by them.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 03:10 PM
Delhi Police vs protesting wrestlers: Late-night scuffle at Jantar Mantar
A scuffle broke out between Delhi Police and protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on late-night on Wednesday. The wrestlers alleged that they were manhandled by the police personnel. All you need to know
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 02:56 PM
Wrestlers say 'ready to return all our medals and awards'
Star Indian wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday said the honours conferred on them by the Indian government are of no use if they are being subjected to abuse and misbehaviour by the Delhi Police. Vinesh, Sakshi, and Bajrang have all been awarded the Khel Ratna. Sakshi (2017) and Bajrang (2019) have both received the Padma Shri. Read our detailed report here