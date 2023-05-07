Wrestlers protest LIVE: Security beefed up at Jantar Mantar, farmers stopped by police at Tikri border

Security has been beefed up at Delhi's Jantar Mantar amid farmers and Samyukta Kisan Morcha's planned nationwide protests in support of the protesting grapplers. Several leaders of the SKM from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are expected to visit the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

Also, khap panchayat leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana are marching to Jantar Mantar to extend support to the protesting wrestlers.

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia has appealed to the countrymen to observe a candlelight march on Sunday to show solidarity with the protesting wrestlers. Punia said the two committees formed on Saturday have the full authority to decide their future course of action.

India's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, are protesting for the last two weeks, demanding the sacking of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his arrest over charges of alleged sexual harassment of female grapplers.