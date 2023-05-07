Wrestlers protest LIVE: Security beefed up at Jantar Mantar, farmers stopped by police at Tikri border
Some of India's top wrestlers are protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Security has been beefed up at Delhi's Jantar Mantar amid farmers and Samyukta Kisan Morcha's planned nationwide protests in support of the protesting grapplers. Several leaders of the SKM from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are expected to visit the protest site at Jantar Mantar.
Also, khap panchayat leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana are marching to Jantar Mantar to extend support to the protesting wrestlers.
Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia has appealed to the countrymen to observe a candlelight march on Sunday to show solidarity with the protesting wrestlers. Punia said the two committees formed on Saturday have the full authority to decide their future course of action.
India's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, are protesting for the last two weeks, demanding the sacking of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his arrest over charges of alleged sexual harassment of female grapplers.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 07, 2023 10:36 AM IST
Security increased at the Delhi-Ghazipur border
Security increased at the Delhi-Ghazipur border as farmers likely to march towards Jantar Mantar to join wrestlers' protest.
-
May 07, 2023 10:10 AM IST
Wrestlers protest: Group of farmers stopped at Tikri border
A group of farmers trying to enter Delhi to join the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar was stopped by police at Tikri Border.
"Our protest (to support wrestlers) is for one day (today). If the government doesn't find a solution, we will think about what to do next," a farmer leader told news agency PTI after being allowed to enter Delhi.