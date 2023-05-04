‘Cop was drunk, abused us': Teary-eyed wrestlers on late-night scuffle

Vinesh Phogat, one of India's top wrestlers along with Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charge, has alleged that a group of drunk Delhi Police personnel manhandled them at Delhi's Jantar Mantar when they wanted to bring in foldable cots for their night stay.

Sangita Phogat reacts while talking to the media after an scuffle between wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | ‘…bigger than Ravana’: Protesting wrestlers hit back at WFI chief over 'tutoring' allegation

According to the wrestlers, the police officers started misbehaving with them and even abused the women wrestlers. “The mattresses got wet due to rain so we were bringing folding beds for sleeping, but the police did not allow that. Drunk policeman Dharemendra abused wrestler Vinesh Phogat and got involved in a scuffle with us,” Former wrestler Rajveer was quoted by PTI.

The World Championship medalist expressed her shock and outrage at the police's improper conduct, claiming that they are not criminals and and do not deserve such disrespect.

Read | Tough to stand against powerful people, says Vinesh Phogat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"If you want to kill us, kill us," Phogat said with tears in her eyes. "Did we win medals for the country to see this day? We have not even eaten our food. Does every man have a right to abuse women? These policemen are holding guns, they can kill us," she added.

An emotionally drained Phogat, also, questioned the absence of women police officials “Where were female police officers? How can the male officers push us like that. We are not criminals. We do not deserve such treatment”.

Reacting to the late-night altercation at the protesting site, Delhi police said that the supporters of wrestlers became aggressive after they were stopped from taking mattresses - which they were not allowed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to news agency ANI, deputy commissioner of police, Pranav Tayal said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti came to the site along with folding beds without permission.

Meanwhile, the AAP MLA alleged that he was detained by the Delhi police for demanding mattresses for the wrestlers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON