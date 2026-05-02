Writer-lyricist Prasoon Joshi appointed chairman of Prasar Bharati

Noted lyricist and writer Prasoon Joshi was appointed the chairman of of Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster, the ministry of information and broadcasting said on Saturday.

The ministry highlighted Joshi's “wide-ranging contributions across literature, advertising, cinema, and public communication.”(PIB)

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While announcing the appointment, the ministry highlighted Joshi's “wide-ranging contributions across literature, advertising, cinema, and public communication.”

This comes months after the ministry accepted previous chairman Navneet Kumar Sehgal's resignation from the post.

Congratulating Joshi on his appointment, union minister for information and broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said he was a “rare creative spirit.” Vaishnaw added that under his “stewardship”, Prasar Bharati would “discover renewed energy, deeper purpose, and a fresh creative voice.”

The ministry in its press release on Joshi's appointment said he had “played a significant role in shaping contemporary Indian media narratives” and is known for his “impactful writing and deep cultural sensibility.”

“His body of work spans acclaimed film lyrics, advertising campaigns, and socially resonant storytelling that connects with diverse audiences across the country,” it said.

Joshi's tenure as CBFC chairperson

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{{^usCountry}} Joshi has also served as the chairperson for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Mumbai since August 2017. The ministry of information and broadcasting said he had strengthened film certification processes during his tenure there, while also engaging with stakeholders across the film industry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joshi has also served as the chairperson for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Mumbai since August 2017. The ministry of information and broadcasting said he had strengthened film certification processes during his tenure there, while also engaging with stakeholders across the film industry. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “His tenure at CBFC reflected a balanced approach towards creative expression and regulatory responsibility,” the ministry statement said. Prior to this, Joshi also served as the chief executive officer of McCann World Group India, and chairman of McCann World Group Asia Pacific (a subsidiary of McCann Erickson). Former Prasar Bharati chairman Sehgal resigned last year {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “His tenure at CBFC reflected a balanced approach towards creative expression and regulatory responsibility,” the ministry statement said. Prior to this, Joshi also served as the chief executive officer of McCann World Group India, and chairman of McCann World Group Asia Pacific (a subsidiary of McCann Erickson). Former Prasar Bharati chairman Sehgal resigned last year {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Former chairman Navneet Kumar Sehgal, a retired Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1988 batch from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, resigned last year in December. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former chairman Navneet Kumar Sehgal, a retired Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1988 batch from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, resigned last year in December. {{/usCountry}}

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He had taken over the post on March 16, 2024. The I&B ministry said it had received Sehgal’s notice dated December 2, with the government accepting his resignation according to Section 7(6) of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990.

The ministry, while accepting his resignation, said Sehgal was “relieved from the services of Prasar Bharati with immediate effect.” Sehgal had previously led departments and worked on governance and policy initiatives at both the central and state levels, carrying more than 35 years of experience.

He also served as principal secretary for tourism, MSME, information, and energy, working on tourism projects, the One District One Product (ODOP) programme, public relations, power reforms, metro planning, and infrastructure projects.

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