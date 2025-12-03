I&B ministry accepts Navneet Sehgal’s resignation as Prasar Bharati chairman

New Delhi: The ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has accepted the resignation of Navneet Kumar Sehgal as Chairman of Prasar Bharati, the country’s public broadcaster, an official letter issued on Wednesday said. With more than 35 years of government experience, Navneet Sehgal has led departments and worked on governance and policy initiatives at both the central and Uttar Pradesh state levels. (IANs)

Sehgal, a retired Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1988 batch from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, had taken over the role on March 16, 2024.

The ministry said in the letter, seen by HT, that it has accepted Sehgal’s notice dated December 2, in which he submitted his resignation. As per Section 7(6) of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990, the government has accepted his resignation, it added.

The ministry further said that Sehgal is “hereby relieved from the services of Prasar Bharati with immediate effect.”

According to the Prasar Bharati website, Sehgal held several senior roles in the state and central governments, including heading the UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) during the construction of the Agra–Lucknow Expressway. He also served as principal secretary for tourism, MSME, information, and energy, working on tourism projects, the One District One Product (ODOP) programme, public relations, power reforms, metro planning, and infrastructure projects.

The acceptance letter issued by the government was copied to senior officials including the CEO of the Prasar Bharati Board, the principal secretary to the vice president, the principal secretary to the I&B minister, the chairperson of the Press Council of India, and other senior officers in the ministry.