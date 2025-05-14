X handles of Turkish, Chinese media organisations blocked in India

The X (formerly Twitter) accounts of Turkish broadcaster TRT World, Chinese official news agency Xinhua, and the state-run tabloid newspaper Global Times News have been blocked in India amid a crackdown on “anti-India content” against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor that targeted Pakistani terrorist infrastructure. The websites of the news organisations were accessible at the time of writing this article. A series of X accounts have been blocked for spreading “anti-India” content. (X)

A series of X accounts have been blocked for spreading “anti-India content,” much of which is alleged to be linked to or supportive of narratives from Pakistan. The blocking coincided with Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the early hours of May 7. India hit nine terror camps and multiple Pakistani military targets before the ceasefire was announced on May 10.

A government official neither confirmed nor denied whether new blocking orders were issued to X. More accounts may be added as the situation evolves, the official added. The official said that less popular accounts sharing “anti-India content” will also be taken down.

On May 8, X said it received executive orders from the Indian government to block over 8,000 accounts in India, including those of international news organisations and prominent X users. X voiced disagreement over the orders. “Blocking entire accounts is not only unnecessary, it amounts to censorship of existing and future content, and is contrary to the fundamental right of free speech.”

Turkey and China supported Pakistan during the conflict with India. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed solidarity with what he called the “brotherly” state of Pakistan. In response, a “Ban Turkey” campaign gained traction on Indian social media, with users calling for sanctions against Ankara.

In a strongly worded thread addressed to Global Times, the Indian embassy in Beijing on May 7 criticised the outlet’s coverage of Operation Sindoor, accusing it of spreading disinformation. “...we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation,” the embassy wrote.

It added that several pro-Pakistan handles were spreading baseless claims in the context of Operation Sindoor, attempting to mislead the public. “When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics.”

X accounts of independent media outlets, including Maktoob Media, The Kashmiriyat, and Free Press Kashmir, and prominent journalists Anuradha Bhasin (Kashmir Times) and Indian Express’s Muzamil Jaleel remain blocked on the micro-blogging platform.