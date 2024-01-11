‘Xenophobic’: Indian-origin CEO in Maldives ‘appalled’ over remarks against PM Modi

Amid the raging India-Maldives row, Soneva Resorts' CEO Sonu Shivdasani has expressed shock over the disparaging remarks made by a Maldivian minister against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on LinkedIn, he called the comments "rude, offensive and xenophobic". Soneva Resorts founder and CEO Sonu Shivdasani (LinkedIn)

Shivdasani, the CEO and founder of one of Maldives' most luxury resort chain Soneva, wrote on LinkedIn: "Like so many people in the Maldives and across India, I was appalled to read the disparaging remarks made recently on social media by three junior Maldivian ministers towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a Person of Indian Origin (PIO), I found the comments rude, offensive and xenophobic."

He, however, said the calls for boycotting Maldives as a tourism spot were "deeply concerning".

"I was relieved to hear that the Maldivian government has suspended the deputy ministers, and clarified that their remarks in no way represent official policy."

Shivdasani pointed out that majority of the guests and staff working at his hotels are from India. He said he was "deeply sorry" for the controversy and hoped for an early resolution.

"I hope that the Maldives Government is able to mend fences with India and we can move forward from this unpleasant saga, given the historic, economic and cultural links that the two countries have always enjoyed," he wrote.

India-Maldives row and 'Chalo Lakshadweep'

The row between the two nations took place when Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 4 posted photos from his visit to Lakshadweep. While PM Modi praised the scenic beauty and pristine beaches of the Union Territory, ministers from the Maldivian government wrote insulting remarks on X.

While PM Modi had not mentioned Maldives in his social media posts, ministers from the country called him a “clown” and a “puppet”. Maldivian politician Zahid Rameez talked about a “permanent smell in the rooms” in derogatory comments against Indian hotels.

The three ministers who insulted PM Modi and India were suspended by the Maldivian government.