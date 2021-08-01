Yamuna surges again in Delhi, water level inches close to danger mark

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Yamuna breached the danger mark earlier this week on Friday when the water level was recorded at 205.59m, prompting the Delhi administration to sound a flood alert and expedite efforts to evacuate people from vulnerable areas.
AUG 01, 2021
Yamuna river flows above the danger level at Geeta Colony in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The water level in the Yamuna river inched close to the danger mark once again on Sunday morning, as Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a spell of heavy rainfall, accompanied by forecasts for thunderstorms. According to news agency PTI, the water level in the Yamuna was recorded at 205.30 metres at 9am on Sunday, alarmingly close to the danger mark. A flood alert is declared when the Yamuna crosses the "warning mark" of 204.50 meters.

"The flood alert remains in place," PTI quoted an official of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) as saying on Sunday. "We have deployed boats in different areas and families living in vulnerable areas are being temporarily moved into tents and shelter homes of the city government."

The Yamuna breached the danger mark earlier this week on Friday when the water level was recorded at 205.59m, prompting the Delhi administration to sound a flood alert and expedite efforts to evacuate people from vulnerable areas. More than 100 families have been evacuated from the Yamuna floodplains to higher areas over the past few days, reported PTI.

The surge in the Yamuna last week followed another spell of heavy rainfall and subsequent water discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana. According to officials of the irrigation and flood control department (I&FC), the water level first started rising on Thursday, reaching close to the warning level of 204.50m. It rose to 205.59m on Friday, before receding once again to 204.89m on Saturday evening, according to the Delhi flood control room.

Historically speaking, the highest that the water level in the Yamuna river ever rose was an all-time record of 207.49 metres in 1978. In 2013, the river surged to 207.32 metres and in 2019, it reached the 206.60-metre mark, breaching the danger level.

Topics
delhi news delhi yamuna river india evacuation water in yamuna
