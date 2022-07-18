Home / India News / Yashwant Sinha's message as votes are cast to elect India's 15th president
Yashwant Sinha's message as votes are cast to elect India's 15th president

Presidential Elections 2022: Yashwant Sinha had recently relinquished his responsibilities for the Trinamool Congress. 
Presidential Elections 2022: Yashwant Sinha is the opposition's pick for the post. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 10:44 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin

Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday urged the lawmakers to vote for him - “to save democracy” - as voting began to elect India's 15th president. It's a face-off between Sinha, who has served as union minister in the past, and Droupadi Murmu, backed by the NDA. Murmu, who has numbers stacked in her favour, will be India's first tribal woman president if elected.

“This election is highly crucial to save democracy. I am hoping that all lawmakers - MPs and MLAs - will vote to save democracy,” Sinha told reporters on Monday, shortly after voting began.

“It's not a mere political battle but a fight against government agencies also," he added, referring to claims by the opposition parties that central agencies were being used by the ruling BJP against rivals.

    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

yashwant sinha droupadi murmu presidential election
