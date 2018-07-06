Yasin Malik detained, Hurriyat leader put under house arrest ahead of Burhan Wani’s death anniversary

JKLF chairman Yasin Malik was detained while moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house arrest at his Nigeen residence ahead of the second death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, a police official said on Friday.

Malik was detained from his residence in Maisuma, he said, adding that he has been lodged at Maisuma police station.

Hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani continued to remain under house detention at his residence in Hyderpora but was allowed to offer Friday prayers at a nearby mosque before being put under house arrest again.

The separatists have called for a strike across the valley on July 8.

Authorities have also put restrictions around the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the summer capital and did not allow Friday prayers there, the official said.

Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.

His killing triggered massive protests and prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the valley.

As many as 85 people were killed and thousands others were injured in clashes between the security forces and protesters for a period of over four months.