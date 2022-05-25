Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Yasin Malik gets life term: What judge who sentenced Kashmiri separatist said
india news

Yasin Malik gets life term: What judge who sentenced Kashmiri separatist said

Malik's trial took place in the court of special NIA judge Praveen Singh, who, among other things, observed that the case failed the test of ‘rarest of rare cases.’
Police escort Yasin Malik (C) to the Patiala House Court in New Delhi. (AFP)
Published on May 25, 2022 10:01 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik was on Wednesday handed life imprisonment by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in connection with a 2017 terror funding case. Malik, a Kashmiri separatist, was, on May 19, convicted on various charges under the said case.

Also Read | NIA court sentences Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in terror funding case

Malik's trial took place in the court of special NIA judge Praveen Singh who, eventually, sent the former behind bars for life. In sentencing the 56-year-old, the judge made the following significant remarks:

(1.) 'The convict may have given up the gun in 1994, but never expressed any regret for violence committed prior to 1994 and still remained engaged in violent acts."

 

RELATED STORIES

(2.) On the convict's claim he was following ‘Gandhian principle of non-violence,’ the judge said the former ‘cannot invoke the Mahatma’ because unlike Malik, who continued to engage in violence despite giving up the gun, Gandhi called off the entire non-cooperation movement after one incident of violence at Chauri Chara.

Also Read | Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment under these charges

(3.) “The offences committed were of a very serious nature, and intended to strike at the heart of the idea of India and to forcefully secede J&K from the Union of India.”

(4.) The judge added that the seriousness of the crimes increased as these were committed (a) with the assistance and involvement of foreign powers and designated terrorists, (b) behind the ‘smokescreen’ of an alleged peaceful political movement.

Also Read | Who is Yasin Malik - Kashmiri separatist sentenced to life imprisonment?

(5.) Finally, judge Praveen Singh concluded that due to the manner of commission of the crimes, and the sort of weaponry used, these would fail the test of ‘rarest of rare cases.’

Also Read | Pakistani politicians fume after Yasin Malik gets life term in ‘sham’ terror funding case

The court, meanwhile, also slapped a fine of more than 10 lakh on the JKLF chief. On May 10, he pleaded guilty on all charges.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
yasin malik jklf
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP