Who is Yasin Malik - Kashmiri separatist sentenced to life imprisonment?

Yasin Malik, the Kashmiri separatist leader and chief of banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) was sentenced to life imprisonment in terror funding case.



Malik had pleaded guilty of terror funding, spreading terrorism and secessionist activity in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017. The JKLF leader was charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the anti-terror law and sedition law of the Indian Penal Code. Malik had told the court he would not challenge the charges pressed against him.

Here's all you need to know about the J&K terror funding case which led to Malik's conviction.



1. The case pertains to the terror conspiracy by Lashkar-e-Toiba founder Hafiz Saeed and the separatist leaders including the members of the Hurriyat Conference who acted in connivance with the members of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, Dukhtaran-e-Millat and others to raise, receive and collect funds domestically and from abroad using illegal channels.

2. According to the investigations, the funds were collected to carry out separatist and terror activities in the Kashmir valley through stone pelting and attacks on security forces, damaging public property, etc.

3. The NIA in its investigation said that Yasin Malik was the head of JKLF and was involved in terror activities in J&K.



4. According to NIA, Malik along with other Hurriyat leaders formed a group called ‘Joint Resistance Leadership’ under which they started issuing directions to the people to hold protests, strikes, shutdown, roadblocks and other activities that could disrupt peace in the valley.

5. Yasin Malik is also accused of raising funds from traders at LOC and distributing them among terrorists and stone-pelters.



6. The NIA had filed a chargesheet against over a dozen people in January 2018 in connection with the terror funding case.

7. The Delhi court had earlier also formally framed charges against Kashmiri separatist leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir and others.

8. The charge sheet also named the Lashkar founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who have been declared proclaimed offenders in the case.

9. Except for Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, all others are in judicial custody. Watali has been shifted to a home which has been declared a jail. This relaxation was made as he was suffering from a deadly disease.

10. Malik is also facing other cases, including two in the CBI that pertains to the gunning down of IAF personnel in 1990 and the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Home Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed in 1989.

