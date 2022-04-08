Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Produce more babies to prevent India from becoming 'Hindu-less': Yati Narsinghanand
india news

Produce more babies to prevent India from becoming 'Hindu-less': Yati Narsinghanand

Narsinghanand is currently out on bail in the Haridwar hate speech case.
Yati Narsinghanand. (PTI)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 10:09 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Yati Narsinghanand, known for making several controversial and provocative statements in the recent past, has now urged Hindus to produce more children to prevent the country from becoming “Hindu-less” in the coming decades. Narsinghanand, the head priest of Ghaziabad’s Dasna temple, cited “mathematical calculations” while stating that India will have a non-Hindu Prime Minister in 2029.

“Mathematical calculations state that a non-Hindu will become the prime minister in 2029,” news agency PTI quoted Narsinghanand as saying at Govardhan on Thursday. He, however, offered no explanation on how he arrived at the date or data.

“If once, a non-Hindu becomes the prime minister, then in 20 years, this country will become a 'Hindu-viheen' (Hindu-less),” he said. Narsinghanand is currently out on bail in the Haridwar hate speech case.

He said “in order to awaken Hindutva”, a Dharma Sansad will be held in the Mathura-Govardhan region from August 12 to August 14.

He was arrested and later released on bail after he allegedly organised a Dharma Sansad in Haridwar from December 17-19 last year, where provocative speeches were made against Muslims.

RELATED STORIES

He also took part in a 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' at the Burari ground in Delhi last Sunday where he said “50 per cent of Hindus will convert” in 20 years if a Muslim became the prime minister of India. He also exhorted Hindus to take up arms to fight for their existence.

The Delhi government had then said it had denied permission for the event but the organisers went ahead with it.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haridwar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP