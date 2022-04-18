Yati Narsinghanand, Sadhvi Rithambara ask Hindus to ‘give birth to more kids’

In yet another controversial statement, Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand, who is out on bail in the Haridwar hate speech case, asked Hindus to give birth to more children to avoid India becoming an Islamic country, while Akhil Bhartiya Sant Parishad's Himachal Pradesh in-charge Yati Satyadevanand Saraswati claimed that Muslims are increasing their population by giving birth to many children in a planned way, according to news agency PTI.

Narsinghanand had earlier this month in Mathura urged Hindus to produce more children to prevent the country from becoming "Hindu-less" in the coming decades. Narsinghanand and Saraswati made the statements on the first day of the organisation's three-day 'Dharam Sansad' at Mubarakpur in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, PTI added.

In Uttar Pradesh, Hindutva leader Sadhvi Rithambara has also urged every Hindu couple to produce four children and dedicate two of them to the nation, and said India will soon become a "Hindu Rashtra".

Referring to Saturday's communal violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, she said those who "attacked" the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra (procession) are jealous of the progress made by the country.

"Those who are trying to divide Hindu society through political terrorism will be razed to dust," PTI quoted her as saying.

Addressing a Ram Mahotsav programme at Nirala Nagar on Sunday, she said Hindu women follow the principle of "Hum Do, Hamare Do" (having two children).

In view of the meeting in Himachal Pradesh, which is being attended by Narsinghanand, Annpurna Bharti and several other seers and priests from across the country, the state police in a notice to Saraswati has instructed him that no instigating language should be used against any religion or caste.

Issuing the notice under section 64 of the Police Act, 2007, the SHO of the Amb police station in Una district has stated that appropriate legal action would be taken if such instructions were not adhered.

Saraswati said India will be made into an Islamic country like neighbouring Pakistan when Muslims are in majority. "That is why, our organisation has asked Hindus to give birth to more children to avoid India to become an Islamic nation", he added.

Narsinghanand was arrested and later released on bail after he allegedly organised a Dharma Sansad in Haridwar from December 17-19 last year, where provocative speeches were made against Muslims.

He also took part in a ‘Hindu Mahapanchayat’ at Burari ground in Delhi last Sunday and remarked that “50 per cent of Hindus will convert” in 20 years if a Muslim became the prime minister of India and had also exhorted Hindus to take up arms to fight for their existence.

