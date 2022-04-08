Produce more babies to prevent India from becoming 'Hindu-less': Yati Narsinghanand

Yati Narsinghanand, known for making several controversial and provocative statements in the recent past, has now urged Hindus to produce more children to prevent the country from becoming “Hindu-less” in the coming decades. Narsinghanand, the head priest of Ghaziabad’s Dasna temple, cited “mathematical calculations” while stating that India will have a non-Hindu Prime Minister in 2029.

“Mathematical calculations state that a non-Hindu will become the prime minister in 2029,” news agency PTI quoted Narsinghanand as saying at Govardhan on Thursday. He, however, offered no explanation on how he arrived at the date or data.

“If once, a non-Hindu becomes the prime minister, then in 20 years, this country will become a 'Hindu-viheen' (Hindu-less),” he said. Narsinghanand is currently out on bail in the Haridwar hate speech case.

He said “in order to awaken Hindutva”, a Dharma Sansad will be held in the Mathura-Govardhan region from August 12 to August 14.

He was arrested and later released on bail after he allegedly organised a Dharma Sansad in Haridwar from December 17-19 last year, where provocative speeches were made against Muslims.

He also took part in a 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' at the Burari ground in Delhi last Sunday where he said “50 per cent of Hindus will convert” in 20 years if a Muslim became the prime minister of India. He also exhorted Hindus to take up arms to fight for their existence.

The Delhi government had then said it had denied permission for the event but the organisers went ahead with it.

(With agency inputs)

