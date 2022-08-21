‘Ye AAP nahi, paap hai’: BJP sharpens attack on Kejriwal, Sisodia

Two days after the CBI raided Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's residence, the BJP on Sunday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party supremo, saying the "handcuffs were getting closer" to Arvind Kejriwal as the "nodes of corruption" were being unravelled. “Handcuffs are getting closer to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as nodes of corruption are being unravelled,” said BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia at a presser on Sunday.

“AAP's corruption is a bigger guarantee than the guarantee of ISI mark. AAP governments in two states, two health ministers, both are in jail on charges of corruption… Today, the people of India are saying – Ye AAP nahi, paap hai; bhrashtachar ka baap hai, aur janta ke liye abhishaap hai (This is a sin... not AAP, it is the father of the corruption, a curse for people),” he said.

"AAP is saying it'll be Modi versus Kejriwal in 2024, but we all know what happened in UP, Uttarakhand and Goa," Bhatia said, adding, “Roots of the excise policy 'scam' lead to the doorstep of corrupt Kejriwal. No one is above law and no corrupt person will be spared.”

Earlier, the CBI was reported to have issued a lookout circular against Sisodia, following the 14-hour-long searches at his Delhi home on Friday. An FIR was lodged against more than 10 people, with the Delhi minister being on top of the list.

The circular would effectively restrict Manish Sisodia and others from travelling abroad. Calling it a “gimmick”, Sisodia tweeted in Hindi saying he was “roaming freely” in the national capital and will drop by wherever he is asked to. “All your raids failed and you found nothing… now you have issued a lookout circular that Manish Sisodia can't be found,” he said. As per news agency ANI, the probe agency was still in the process of issuing the notice.

A war of words erupted between the two parties as the AAP leaders accused the Modi government of misusing central agencies to target Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over his rising popularity. Meanwhile the BJP sharpened their knife over the corruption allegations, calling Kejriwal the "kingpin" of corruption.

