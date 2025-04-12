Ye sab chhod do, hospital chalte hain’: What Kareena Kapoor told Saif during knife attack

Bandra police has filed a 1,613-page chargesheet against Bangladeshi national Mohammed Shariful Fakir for attacking actor Saif Ali Khan at his home, saying that during the January 16 incident, Kareena Kapoor Khan urged the actor to stop confronting the attacker and prioritise their safety and medical attention. Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor at the Lilavati Hospital where actor Saif Ali Khan was admitted after he was injured in an attack by an intruder with a knife, in Mumbai(PTI File)

“Ye sab chhod do, pehle neeche chalo. Hospital chalte hain (Leave all this, let’s go downstairs first. Let’s go to the hospital,” actor Kareena Kapoor reportedly told her husband Saif Ali Khan after seeing him bleeding, Mid-Day reported, quoting the chargesheet filed by Bandra police in the January 16 knife attack case.

Kareena said she quickly took Saif, their two children, and the household staff downstairs using the lift to ensure their safety, realising that the attacker was still inside the house, making it unsafe for everyone, the report mentioned.

As per the chargesheet, Kareena Kapoor arrived home at 1.20 am on January 16. Shortly after, around 2 am, Jehangir’s nanny informed them of a man with a knife in the child’s room, demanding money.

Kareena and Saif immediately rushed to the room, where they encountered the attacker.

“Around 2am, Junu (Jehangir’s nanny) came to our room screaming, ‘Jaybaba ke room me ek admi hath me chaku lekar aaya hai, aur wo paise maang raha hai (There’s a man in Jehangir’s room with a knife in his hand and demanding money),’” Kareena said in her statement, as reported by the Indian Express.

The chargesheet states that Saif confronted the robber, asking, “Kaun hai, kya chahiye?” (Who are you? What do you want?), and approached him, the report mentioned.

A scuffle ensued between the actor and the accused. Kareena’s statement mentions that Saif managed to grab hold of the robber, but the attacker stabbed him in the neck, back, and hands with the knife.

The chargesheet mentions that Kareena fled to the twelfth-floor room with Jehangir, Taimur, and Elliamma. Later, Saif arrived at the room, his clothes soaked in blood and with wounds on his back and neck.

Saif's statement supported Kareena's account. “When I was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, doctors told me that a part of the knife was recovered from my back during surgery,” said the actor.

40 witnesses, 29 blood samples: Key findings in Saif attack chargesheet

The chargesheet includes statements from over 40 witnesses, including police officers who arrested Shariful in Thane on January 19. It also features testimonies from eyewitnesses, including Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor, and staff members.

Moreover, additional statements were recorded from Shariful's acquaintance, Jitendra Pandey, and his only relative in India, his maternal uncle.

The chargesheet says police collected 29 blood samples and 20 fingerprints of the accused from Satguru Sharan, including a palm print from a door on the 8th floor.

Shariful reportedly entered the building compound, climbed a pipe to reach the first floor, and then took the stairs up to the 11th floor. He tried to open doors on each floor before entering the Khans’ duplex on the 11th and 12th floors.