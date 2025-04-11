Kareena Kapoor rocks a cop avatar in new shoot, finds husband Saif Ali Khan ‘guilty’ of good looks. See pics

‘Good looks, good looks and good looks!’ wanted Poo aka Kareena Kapoor's now iconic character in Kabhie Khushie Kabhie Gham… The actor gave an adorable callback to that same dialogue in her new Instagram post, where she was seen dressed as a suave police officer. The one charged with good looks, however, was husband Saif Ali Khan! (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran spotted together in Mumbai; fans ask, ‘Daayra is happening?’) Kareena Kapoor's new Instagram post had a cute shoutout to Poo.

Kareena's new post

In her new Instagram post, Kareena was seen posing for a picture in her cop look. The actor oozed confidence in a violet shirt paired with trousers, and wore a police belt. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, and was seen sitting on a sofa on the set of her shoot.

The other two pictures from the post were of her actor-husband Saif, who was seen horse-riding some place else. Saif looked like a true-blue Nawab in the pictures, as he was seen riding the horse with ease. In the caption, Kareena wrote, "Played a cop and found my husband guilty of his good looks (laughing face and red heart emoticons). Same day. Different sets. Different cities. Very hardworking, as you can see."

Saif's knife attack incident

In January, Kareena and Saif were caught in a shocking incident at their Mumbai residence where he was stabbed multiple times by an intruder. The actor rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he was discharged after five days, after undergoing an emergency surgery. A piece of the knife was taken out of the actor's body. However, he was fortunate to have escaped any severe injuries.

Kareena was last seen in Singham Again, which released last year during Diwali. The actor will be seen in the next film by Meghna Gulzar. Saif's next release will be the heist thriller Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on April 25.