‘Ye to ulti baat…’: Kapil Sibal hits back at Vice President Dhankhar’s ‘super parliament’ remark on SC ruling

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday slammed Jagdeep Dhankhar for his remarks on the Supreme Court's verdict regarding Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi withholding assent to bills, saying that the Vice President should know that governors and the President act on the ‘aid and advice’ of the council of ministers. Kapil Sibal slammed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for his remarks on the Supreme Court verdict on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi.(ANI)

This comes amid Dhankar hitting out at the apex court, saying that it cannot become a ‘super parliament’ and begin directing the President of India.

Kapil Sibal said that the Governor's withholding of bills was actually an “intrusion on the supremacy of the legislature.”

“This should be known to Dhankar ji (Vice President), he asks how the powers of the president can be curtailed, but who is curtailing the powers? I say that a minister should go to the Governor and be there for two years, so they can raise issues which are of public importance, will the Governor be able to ignore them?” ANI quoted Sibal as saying.

Sibal, who is also president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, asked if the President could indefinitely delay the implementation of the bill that the parliament passes.

“This is in fact an intrusion on the supremacy of the legislature, yeh to ulti baat hai (the issue is flipped). If Parliament passes a bill, can the President indefinitely delay its implementation? Even if it is not signed, does no one have the right to talk about it?” he asked.

What did Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar say on the Supreme Court verdict?

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday went ballistic on the recent Supreme Court judgement while addressing Rajya Sabha interns during an event. He said that certain judges are 'legislating,' performing 'executive functions' and acting as a 'Super Parliament.'

"There is a directive to the president by a recent judgment. Where are we heading? What is happening in the country? We have to be extremely sensitive. It is not a question of someone filing a review or not. We never bargained for democracy for this day," he said.

Dhankhar further said that the Constitution gives the power to the Supreme Court to interpret the law, but that bench will require five judges.