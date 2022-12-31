Year ender: From Shraddha Walkar killing to Morbi bridge collapse, news that shocked us in 2022

From dismembering a woman's body in a stone-cold murder to assassinating an internationally-known rapper in the bright of the day, the year gone by has had several chilling headlines coming from the Indian subcontinent. While wars, civic protests, Covid-19 and looming economic meltdown continue to foreshadow us, some incidents were so horrifying that they left us scarred.

As we welcome 2023, here is a recap of some of the most shocking stories from India this year, hoping that the next 12 months are slightly gentle on our minds.

Here are 5 most-chilling news from India in 2022:

Shraddha Walker murder case

A spine-chilling crime came to light in November when the body of 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar was found chopped into 35 pieces spread across Delhi, sending shockwaves across the country. The accused killer – her 28-year-old boyfriend and live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala – had committed the murder in May, the Delhi Police had revealed, following his arrest. Poonawala had strangled her, chopped into pieces and stored them in his refrigerator for days before dumping them. He had claimed that he got the inspiration from the popular TV show about a serial killer called ‘Dexter’.

Sidhu Moose Wala killing

Canada-based Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his jeep, minutes away from his house, in broad daylight in Mansa district of Punjab on May 29. He had suffered at least 30 bullet injuries. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and members of his gang were among those arrested in the gruesome murder. The incident took place just a day after the Punjab Police ordered the withdrawal of his security along with more than 420 people. Moose Wala still had personal bodyguards but was travelling without them on that day.

Kerala human sacrifice case

A shocking tale of the murders and alleged ritual sacrifice within a span of three months came to light in October after two women manipulated by an “occult practitioner” to change their fortunes, were found dead in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta. On October 11, the police arrested Mohammad Shafi alias Rasheed, a hardened criminal, and therapist couple Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila in connection with the murder of two victims – poor lottery ticket vendors who were allegedly lured with money and role in adult films.

Morbi bridge collapse

On October 30, a pedestrian cable bridge over the Machchhu River in the city of Morbi in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat snapped and collapsed, plunging scores of people into the water beneath, leaving 135 people dead. The 150-year-old bridge – a famous tourist spot recently renovated and reopened – was overcrowded. A viral video capturing the horrifying collapse, showed a few men shaking the bridge before it finally gave away. It was also found that the bridge did not have a fitness certificate before its reopening.

Sonali Phogat death

In August this year, Bigg Boss celebrity and Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat was declared dead during her trip to Goa. It was said she died of a heart attack but further investigation revealed she was forced to drink spiked water. Her associates, who were seen dancing with her at Goa's Curlies restaurant, were arrested for allegedly drugging her. The incident also put the spotlight on the popular beach shack on Anjuna beach, whose owner – Edwin Nunes – was detained for his involvement in the incident but released on bail later. A large part of the restaurant was bulldozed following the incident.

Rishabh Pant car accident

The most recent incident to shock the country was the car crash involving Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant in the wee hours of Friday. The wicket-keeper batter was on his way home from Delhi to Roorkee on the Delhi-Haridwar highway when his Mercedes GLE car – that he was driving – hit the divider, turned a few times before erupting in a ball of flame. The cricketer escaped the car by jumping from the window with the help of a bus driver who saw the accident and pulled the cricketer out of there. He suffered serious burn injuries, two deep cuts on the forehead and a ligament tear but is in a stable condition.