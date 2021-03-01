IND USA
The economy has gradually recovered and come back in expansion zone in the third quarter (October-December) with a GDP growth of 0.4%.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
Year into pandemic, economy in polarised place

It was on March 24 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a comprehensive nationwide lockdown beginning March 25. This lockdown, which lasted for 68 days, was among the most stringent in the world and virtually brought all non-essential economic activities to a halt.
By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:11 AM IST

India’s first case of domestic transmission of Covid-19 was detected on March 2, 2020. This set the stage of restrictions on mobility to prevent infections from spreading. It was on March 24 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a comprehensive nationwide lockdown beginning March 25. This lockdown, which lasted for 68 days, was among the most stringent in the world and virtually brought all non-essential economic activities to a halt. India’s GDP plunged by 24.4% in the first quarter (April-June) of 2020-21.

The economy has gradually recovered and come back in expansion zone in the third quarter (October-December) with a GDP growth of 0.4%. Almost all forecasts expect things to improve going forward. Does this mean the economy has overcome the pandemic’s disruption? Answering this question requires nuance, especially given the lack of crucial necessary empirical evidence. With this caveat in place, one can summarise the economic trajectory over the last one year.

Economic activity suffered a massive disruption, but was restored as lockdown restrictions were removed

Fear of the virus had started disrupting economic activity, especially in the service sector, even before the imposition of the lockdown. This increased significantly post-lockdown. Trends in India’s Purchasing Managers’ Indices (PMI) capture this clearly. PMI Services collapsed to just 5.4 in April 2020. A PMI value below 50 signifies contraction in economic activity compared to previous month. With gradual easing of lockdown-related restrictions, things started improving, but it was not until October 2020 that both the manufacturing and services PMI came back in expansion zone. Other high frequency indicators, such as the Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) tell a similar story. NIBRI was reported to be at 99.3 – 100 being the pre-pandemic base – in the week ending February 21.

A PMI value below 50 signifies contraction in economic activity compared to previous month.
Indian economy will still end up with a lower GDP than it had before the pandemic

To be sure, this sequential recovery will not be enough to compensate for the pandemic’s loss in the current fiscal year. India’s GDP is expected to contract by 8% on an annual basis in 2020-21. This will not be the first GDP contraction in independent India, but it will be the largest ever. Also, this is the only time India will suffer an economic contraction entirely on account of developments in the non-farm economy. Agricultural gross value added (GVA) is expected to grow at 3%, and it has provided a timely cushion to the otherwise crisis-ridden economy. An international comparison of growth rates shows that India will be among the worst-affected economies by Covid-19, suffering the 8th largest contraction among the 30 countries for which IMF’s World Economic Outlook has given GDP growth rates.

An international comparison of growth rates shows that India will be among the worst-affected economies by Covid-19.
Job markets, especially for blue collar workers, might still be in bad shape

Even the high frequency indicators, which portray a sequential recovery in the economy, have been warning that the employment has not recovered as fast as production. This is especially true for the blue-collar workforce, which did not have the option of working remotely during the lockdown. The sudden lockdown inflicted a huge shock to India’s migrant workforce, whose earnings are important drivers of consumption spending in some of India’s poorest and largest states. To be sure, not all of the headwinds to wages are because of the social-distancing restrictions. Earnings results show that companies have squeezed labour and other costs to maintain, even improve profits despite sales and revenues declining. That wages face headwinds in the economy can be seen from the fact that real rural wages have been contracting for four consecutive months beginning August 2020.

A prolonged squeeze on wages does not bode well for mass demand in the economy.

The sudden lockdown inflicted a huge shock to India’s migrant workforce, whose earnings are important drivers of consumption spending in some of India’s poorest and largest states.
There are both bulls and bears in the economy right now

The Indian economy, a year after the pandemic struck it, is a polarised place. There are sections, especially among the well-off, which believe that the worst is over for the economy and the future promises unmitigated and perhaps even unprecedented growth. This can be seen in the current exuberance in the stock markets and euphoria around critical second-generation reforms and aggressive disinvestment proposals presented in this year’s Budget. The P-E multiple in BSE, which measures price of stocks to their earnings is at an all-time high, suggesting that it is future prospects rather than current earnings that are encouraging investors to put more money in the market. On the other hand, overall consumer sentiment, as measured by the RBI’s Consumer Confidence Survey, continues to be in the red. When read with the weakness in labour markets and shifting balance of power in favour of capital, this does not sound very surprising. Such a glaring mismatch between economic sentiments cannot go on forever, and one of these will have to converge with the other. We do not have enough empirical evidence to say what direction this alignment will eventually take.

The economy has gradually recovered and come back in expansion zone in the third quarter (October-December) with a GDP growth of 0.4%.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
Year into pandemic, economy in polarised place

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:11 AM IST
It was on March 24 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a comprehensive nationwide lockdown beginning March 25. This lockdown, which lasted for 68 days, was among the most stringent in the world and virtually brought all non-essential economic activities to a halt.
A worker inspects syringes of a vaccine for Covid-19 produced by Sinovac at its factory in Beijing. (AP)
india news

Dispatch X: A columnist looks back

By R Sukumar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:04 AM IST
We knew little about coronaviruses (although they weren’t unknown) before the pandemic. We would have known a lot less if not for Sars, which emerged in 2002-03, flared up, and then died out.
Mohammed Hussain Siddiq was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and even given an estimated bill of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh per day for treatment.(AP file photo. Representative image)
india news

India's 1st Covid fatality: In Kalaburagi, memories of a harrowing time persist

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:54 AM IST
At least 12,350 people lost their lives in Karnataka alone, just as hundreds of thousands more around the country and planet. In India, 161,000 people have lost their lives. This number stands at 2.5 million globally.
Dutta was treated at Safdarjung hospital, one of the only two hospitals designated for treatment of Covid-19 at the time.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
india news

From 1st Covid-19 patient, a call to dispel stigma

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:47 AM IST
A resident of Mayur Vihar, Rohit Dutta says Covid-19 changed his life in other, more common ways. He meets only one friend at a time instead of a minimum of five-people get-togethers.
A woman wearing a protective face mask buys fruit in a market, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai,. (Reuters Photo)
india news

Lessons from the coronavirus outbreak

By Jamie Mullick
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:32 AM IST
While the first batch of cases was reported in India on March 2, the first month or so of the spread of the disease in the country mostly consisted of infections being reported in people who travelled abroad, or their families, friends, colleagues and neighbours.
Mother of 22-year-old Aakash Mehra, who was shot and injured by militants on February 17 in Srinagar, wails during his funeral at Janipur Colony in Jammu. (PTI)
india news

Eatery owner’s son dies after being shot by terrorists in J&K

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:13 AM IST
Suspected terrorists had opened fire on Aakash Mehra,25, outside Krishan Dhaba on February 17. “He died early morning, “ SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal told HT. Mehra was being treated at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar where he was on ventilator.
In the judiciary, on average, one in three judges in the High Court and one in four among subordinate judges were yet to be hired.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

How Covid pandemic hit the justice system

By Maja Daruwala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:56 AM IST
The second edition of the India Justice Report, which used 87 metrics across police, prisons, judiciary and legal aid systems, offered a ready reckoner of the justice system as a whole.
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of inbound travellers for Covid-19 coronavirus tests at CSMT railway station, in Mumbai.(Bhushan Koyande / HT file photo)
india news

Urban areas still more vulnerable to coronavirus but cases now evenly spread

By Abhishek Jha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:43 AM IST
While India seems to have so far escaped a second wave of Covid-19 infections, tracking the geography of the pandemic in the country over the last one year makes for an interesting analysis.
In the week beginning March 2, there were nearly 50 cases.(Reuters Photo)
india news

One year of Covid-19: How India fought the virus

By Binayak Dasgupta, Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:36 AM IST
In March of 2020, when the world first caught a glimpse of the devastation that the coronavirus would go on to unleash, experts feared India would suffer heavily as well.
The immunisation drive across the country was halted for Saturday and Sunday to move to the new Co-WIN platform that will allow the self-registration of recipients.(ANI file photo)
india news

Covid-19 in India: Next phase of vaccine drive kick-starts today

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:29 AM IST
From Monday, people eligible for the next phase can walk up to a vaccination centre to be registered for a dose. The decision will allow anyone above the age of 60 and those older than 45 but with comorbidities that make them more vulnerable to Covid-19 to approach government and private hospitals for shots.
Senior citizens take part in a digital literacy class by Agewell Foundation. (Sourced)
india news

Elderly make the digital switch during Covid-19 pandemic

By Manoj Sharma, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:34 AM IST
India has about 104 million people aged above 60 — just a shade below China —according to the 2011 Census. But digital inclusion has been a distant dream for them. The government’s National Digital Literacy Mission (NDLM) aims to empower at least one person per household.
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @AAPUttarPradesh ON SUNDAY, FEB. 28, 2021** New Delhi: AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses during a farmer's rally, in Meerut. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_28_2021_000159B)(PTI)
india news

Farmers in a do-or-die battle: Kejriwal at mahapanchayat

By S Raju, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:35 AM IST
Speaking at a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader termed the new laws as a “a death warrant” for farmers. He said the farmers were in a “do or die” battle because they felt the government would hand over their land to corporates and they would become labourers on their own land.
Mehul Choksi siphoned off close to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,080 crore in the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,578 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud before fleeing to Antigua on January 4, 2018, a month before the mega-scam came to notice.(HT Photo)
india news

Antigua revokes citizenship of Mehul Choksi

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:57 AM IST
The development was confirmed to HT by at least two officers in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), who added that the fugitive businessman is currently fighting revocation of his citizenship in an Antiguan civil court.
The new rules that will cover over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix and Hotstar, social media intermediaries such as Facebook and Twitter, and digital news media, were notified by the government on Thursday.
india news

New rules make way for self-regulation: I&B ministry secretary

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:31 AM IST
“There will be no authoritarian process,” information and broadcasting ministry secretary Amit Khare told Hindustan Times. “The regulation system is accountable to the courts. Any misuse of power can be checked.”
After the elephant attacked and killed the man, it moved southwards leaving behind the 2-year-old calf, which is still in the village. (FOREST DEPT).
india news

Chhattisgarh man trampled to death while trying to take selfie with an elephant

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:20 AM IST
  • The kin of the deceased have been given an instant relief amount of 25,000 and the body has been sent for post-mortem.
