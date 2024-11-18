Yediyurappa rejects graft charges, calls SIT formation politically driven

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has strongly denied the allegations of corruption during his administration’s COVID-19 response, describing the decision of the Congress government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) as a politically driven effort to divert public attention. The SIT was constituted to investigate the alleged financial irregularities based on the findings of the Justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission, which recommended prosecuting Yediyurappa and former health minister B Sriramulu. BS Yediyurappa (ANI)

Yediyurappa, addressing the press on Saturday, accused the Congress of acting with “malafide intentions” by ordering the probe. “We have no reason to worry. They are doing this for political reasons, and we will face it legally,” he said.

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government made sincere efforts to manage the pandemic despite challenges such as shortages of medicines and equipment. “We worked tirelessly to save lives during a time of crisis. People recognize our efforts, and this inquiry is an attempt to mislead the public,” the former chief minister said.

The Karnataka Congress government’s decision to establish the SIT follows an interim report from the D’Cunha Commission, submitted on September 1, which accused the BJP-led administration of corruption, irresponsibility, and concealment of records. Law minister HK Patil announced that the SIT, headed by an Inspector General of Police, will exclusively focus on investigating alleged mismanagement and corruption during the pandemic.

“The recovery of funds will not be part of the SIT’s scope. Recommendations on this aspect can be handled by another agency under the department of revenue,” Patil added.

Patil criticised the BJP, accusing the previous government of failing to safeguard the public during the pandemic. “Instead of protecting people, they indulged in corruption and irresponsibility,” he said.

Yediyurappa dismissed these claims as politically motivated, citing ongoing controversies involving chief minister Siddaramaiah. “Siddaramaiah cannot escape from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case,” he said, referring to allegations of illegal site allotments involving the CM’s family members. “Once summoned for questioning, the truth about his involvement will be revealed,” he added.

Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, has alleged attempts by the BJP to lure Congress legislators, a claim Yediyurappa denied. “Such statements arise from the confusion within their party, not from any actions by us,” he said.

Yediyurappa also expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates securing victories in the bypolls for the Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sadur assembly constituencies. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he described the political atmosphere as favourable for the NDA, citing strong public support. “The voters in these constituencies have shown overwhelming support for NDA candidates. I am confident we will emerge victorious in all three seats,” Yediyurappa said.

Yediyurappa also revealed that the BJP established a committee to address the ongoing controversy surrounding the Wakf Board. The committee, tasked with devising a strategy to counter the Siddaramaiah government’s handling of the issue, will tour the state to gather inputs before submitting a report. “Based on the findings, the party will plan its course of agitation,” he said.

Yediyurappa distanced himself from speculation about efforts to destabilise the Congress-led government. “Nobody is interested in toppling the Congress government,” he said, refuting claims of attempts to lure Congress MLAs into the BJP fold.

However, Siddaramaiah reiterated his allegation that the BJP had attempted to poach 50 Congress MLAs by offering ₹50 crore each. “They tried to engineer such defections, but failed,” he said on Sunday.