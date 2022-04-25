Yediyurappa requests Karnataka govt not to name Shivmogga airport after him

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, BS Yediyurappa, on Sunday requested the government to not name the Shivamogga airport him and instead after other great personalities who have contributed to the state.

“There are many dignitaries and patriots who have served in the development of the nation. In comparison to the contribution of these people, my contribution accounts for little. I feel fortunate and humbled that I have consistently tried to support and serve the people. Hence, I think my name is not appropriate for this new airport,” Yediyurappa said.

The request comes at a time when there was outrage at the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government’s decision to name the soon-to-be-commissioned airport, after Yediyurappa while overlooking several other greats, including Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, one of India’s well-known and revered poets.

“A long-standing dream of an airport in Shivamogga district is being realised. I thank you for agreeing to quickly release the necessary grants to complete the work, when you recently visited the airport construction site in Sogane. You have announced to name this airport after my name. I thank you for the special love and goodwill. I extend my gratitude to all the legislators, legislative council members, organisations and all the leaders in the district (sic),” Yediyurappa said in his letter.

He appealed to the chief minister to reconsider his decision and name the airport after people who have made much bigger contributions to the state and country.

The airport, under the Union government Udaan programme, is expected to be ready by December and will increase air connectivity to the Malnad region which currently has to depend on either Mangaluru or Bengaluru for all air travel.

Bommai said that the proposal to name the airport after Yediyurappa would be sent to the Union civil aviation ministry and necessary orders would be followed after securing requisite permissions.

Yediyurappa, the 79-year-old leader of the BJP in Karnataka was sworn in as the chief minister four times but has never fully completed a full term. He was asked to step down twice as he could not muster a majority and the remaining times on account of corruption charges. The BJP has often criticized the Congress for dynastic politics.

The airport would have the second longest runway at 3,299 meters which is only second to its counterpart in Bengaluru.