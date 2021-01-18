Yediyurappa slams Thackeray on Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister and said that Uddhav Thackeray's speech on the integration of Marathi language and culture into Maharashtra is contrary to the principles of the Indian Union.
"The statement of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's speech on the integration of Marathi language and culture into Maharashtra is obnoxious. This is contrary to the principles of the Indian Union. Mahajan report is final and true," said Yediyurappa.
He further said that it is painful that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is trying to sabotage an amicable atmosphere.
"Thus regionalism and talk of linguistics are detrimental to the unity of the country. I condemn this. In Karnataka, the Marathas are living with Kannadigas. While the Kannadigas in the border districts of Maharashtra are living with the Marathas," he added.
The Maharashtra Chief Minister on Sunday said that his government will incorporate areas of Karnataka where Marathi-speaking people are in majority into the state.
"Bringing Karnataka-wide Marathi-speaking and cultural region to Maharashtra will be a tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in this border war. We are united and committed to that. Respects to the martyrs with this promise," the CMO tweeted on Sunday.
