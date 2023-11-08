Yediyurappa targets govt over drought situation in Karnataka, CM counters

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa during his drought study tour in Tumkur district on Tuesday criticised the ruling Congress party in Karnataka, accusing them of leaving the people in the dark when it comes to addressing their issues. BS Yediyurappa (ANI)

Speaking in Bellavi village, Yediyurappa expressed his concerns about Karnataka government’s inability to address the electricity problem, leading to dire consequences such as the premature drying up of millet crops. The BJP leader also raised concerns about the government releasing water to Tamil Nadu at the expense of providing drinking water to its residents.

“I have taken a state tour with the purpose of understanding the plight of the people, and I am not paying attention to anyone’s words. The present government has suspended the Kisan Samman scheme ,which was implemented by our government,” he said.

“From the inspection so far, I see large-scale destruction of crops. There is a lack of seeds and the farmers are in a dire situation. They are concerned about their future. No minister has come here to take stock of the situation and console the farmers,” the BJP leader added.

Yediyurappa, who convened a meeting with entrepreneurs in Tumkur district, highlighted the plight of small and medium industries that are on the brink of closure due to power issues. “After speaking to them I realised that most of the small and medium industries have reached the point of closure due to electricity issue. No one has taken any action regarding the problems faced by the industries,” he said.

The BJP leader also said that after the tour, he will study all the issues and submit a report to the government and try to solve the problems of farmers and people.

Reacting to Yediyurappa’s comments, chief minister Siddaramaiah questioned the BJP’s drought study tour and suggested that they should engage with the Union government to secure relief funds for the state promptly. Siddaramaiah also pointed out the delays in receiving drought relief funds from the Centre and questioned the BJP’s genuine concern for the state and its farmers. “Let them do it. The Central team has already come and studied the drought situation. It has not yet submitted the report to the Union government. Here, the BJP, for the sake of politics, are saying that they will go on a drought study tour,” he said.

The chief minister further urged BJP leaders to advocate for the state in Delhi, where the Central government could release much-needed relief funds. “Let the BJP leaders go to the Union government instead, and ensure that the state got drought relief funds at the earliest,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

“The Central team has already studied the situation. We have also studied. Let them study. I don’t have any objection. I’m not saying that they should not study, but it’s been long since we sent the memorandum to the Union government seeking relief, and the Central team visiting the state. They [Central team] have not yet given the report and the Union government has not yet released relief,” he added.

Pointing out that the state had sought a drought relief of ₹17,900 crore as per norms, while the actual loss was to the tune of ₹33,700 crore, Siddaramaiah said if BJP leaders were concerned about the state’s villages, farmers, and Karnataka, let them ensure that the state received the relief funds at the earliest.

“There are 25 MPs [of the BJP from the state]. Let them sit there [in Delhi] and get it done,” he said, alleging that the concerned Union ministers did not even give an appointment to the state’s ministerial team that had gone to Delhi to meet them and apprise them of the situation.

Siddaramaiah also responded to criticism from JD(S) president HD Kumaraswamy, who alleged that the drought survey was not conducted scientifically. The chief minister suggested that such concerns should be directed at the Union government, as the Central team was responsible for the survey. “Who did the survey? The Central team comes under whom? Let him blame the Union government for stating that they have not done it scientifically,” the chief minister said.

The Karnataka government had previously informed a 10-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), visiting the state in October, that it was facing a “green drought” and highlighted the severity of the situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON