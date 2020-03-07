Yes Bank can come out of administration soon, says SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar

india

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 11:18 IST

The State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday said that the crisis-hit Yes Bank may come out of administration soon.

Kumar told reporters that SBI has received the draft scheme for the reconstruction of the bank and their legal and investment team is evaluating the plan.

“We have received draft scheme of reconstruction for Yes Bank. Our investment and legal team is doing due diligence,” he said.