Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: Assets worth 415 crore of 2 builders attached by ED

india news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 01:02 PM IST
  • The provisional attachment orders were issued by ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against the duo.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday attached assets of businessmen Sanjay Chhabria and Avinash Bhosale worth 415 crore in the Yes Bank- DHFL fraud case. 251 crore assets were of Sanjay Chhabria, while 164 crore belonged to Avinash Bhosale.

The provisional attachment orders were issued by ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against the duo.

Both the businessmen – currently in judicial custody – were arrested by the federal agency in connection with the case in June.

The attached assets of Sanjay Chhabria are in the form of a land parcel located in Santacruz, Mumbai worth 116.5 crore, 25 per cent equity shares of Chhabria's company held in the land parcel, located at Bengaluru worth 115 Crore, a flat located at Santacruz, Mumbai worth 3 crore, profit receivable from hotel belonging to Chhabria located at Delhi Airport worth 13.67 crore and three high-end luxury cars worth 3.10 crore.

Attached assets of Avinash Bhosale are in the form of a duplex flat located in Mumbai worth 102.8 crore, one land parcel located at Pune worth 14.65 crore, one more land parcel located at Pune worth 29.24 crore, a land parcel located at Nagpur worth 15.52 crore and another portion of land located at Nagpur to the extent of 1.45 crore.

The case is one of India's biggest bank fraud cases and is being investigated by the ED and the CBI. Apart from the two builders, the two central agencies have also booked Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and DHFL promoter-directors Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan in their separate complaints.

While the Wadhawans were arrested in this case by the ED in May, Kapoor was arrested in March. They too are in judicial custody at present like the two builders.

(With agency inputs)

Topics
enforcement directorate
