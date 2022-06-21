‘Yoga for Humanity’: PM Modi celebrates International Yoga Day 2022 in Mysuru

Keeping up with the tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took part in the eighth International Yoga Day on Tuesday, this time in front of the picturesque and regal Mysore Palace, about 125 kms from Bengaluru.

“Yoga brings us peace. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals, but also for our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world, and also the universe,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on its official twitter handle.

“The experience of collective yoga at the historical sites of India is like tying together India’s past, India’s diversity, and India’s expansion,” the PMO said.

Taking to the social media platform, PM Modi said, “This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness.”

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal too joined the event.

Thousands were seen observing the day alongside the Prime Minister in Mysuru, while there were similar celebrations in Bengaluru, and other parts of the state, country and world.

Mass yoga events are being held at 75 iconic locations across the country as India celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

PM Modi’s yoga event in Mysuru is part of an innovative programme called the ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’, underlining the concept of ‘One Sun, One Earth’.

“The practices of yoga are giving wonderful inspiration for health, balance and cooperation. Today is the time to realise the infinite possibilities associated with yoga. When we start living yoga, Yoga Day becomes a medium to celebrate our health, happiness and peace,” PM Modi said.

International Yoga Day is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year, starting 2015. The theme this year is ‘Yoga for Humanity’, which portrays how the ancient physical and mental wellness activity served humanity in alleviating sufferings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, on Monday laid the foundation stones for several public infrastructure projects, including the long-delayed suburban railway network for Bengaluru.