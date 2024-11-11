Yogendra Yadav slams Air India for ‘very sad experience’, airline responds

Political analyst and psephologist Yogendra Yadav slammed Air India for the harrowing experience he allegedly had during his flight to Nepal on November 11. Swaraj Abhiyan founder and psephologist Yogendra Yadav.

Yadav shared the ordeal on X (formerly Twitter), mentioning that he usually refrains from posting personal grievances on public platforms, but felt his experience with Air India was worth sharing.

“I hate to put my personal travails on a public platform. But today’s experience with @airindia is worth recording, for it may be of use to others. Do others have similar recent experience with Air India?" questioned Yadav.

“This is what my wife and I went through (flight AI 213): Change in time of flight by 4 hrs (notified four days ahead). Downgrading of our class of travel (no intimation, no offer of refund). No web checking despite repeated attempts (“your booking is ineligible for web checking”) Airport check in: Made to run to three different counters for no fault of ours,” Yadav wrote on X.

He also alleged that a ‘rude’ customer service executive made passengers run around and refused to provide seats together.

“Very rude CSE (Bhim Singh) who made us run around, refused to give us seats together. Finally counter supervisor changed our seats. When I wanted to complain, I was first told that there is no complaints book (which they found when I insisted) and could not give an email ID for complaints,” mentioned Yadav.

“I am not listing minor issues like discrepancy between Gate announced and actual gate of boarding, poor management of lines, faulty announcements etc. I should mention that floor supervisor did offer a polite apology. All in all a very sad experience,” added Yadav in his post.

However, after his post the airline responded on X saying, “Dear Mr Yadav, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. We're addressing this on priority and will get back to you at the earliest.” =