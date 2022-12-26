Yogi Adityanath carries Sikh holy book while on Veer Bal Diwas. Watch

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen carrying the Sikh holy book on his head during a celebration of 'Veer Bal Diwas' at his residence in Lucknow on Monday. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister paid homage to Sri Guru Gobind Singh's sons - Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh Ji. Sri Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth Sikh guru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While all four sons of the last Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh, were martyred, Veer Bal Diwas commemorates the martyrdom of two of his sons who were martyred at the ages of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces on the orders of the then-ruler Aurangzeb. Fatehgarh Sahib is the location where Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s sons were believed to be buried alive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended an event in Delhi to commemorate the day. He was seen attending the 'Shabad Kirtan' performed by approximately 300 Baal Kirtanis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this year, on the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh, PM Modi had announced that December 26 will be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’.

An official government release earlier said that interactive programmes are to be held throughout the country to educate citizens, particularly young children, about the story of the Sahibzades' exemplary courage. Many Sikh BJP leaders thanked PM Modi for declaring 'Veer Bal Diwas' and enlightening the nation about the sacrifices made by the Sahibzades.

Also Read | Gurdwara Sis Ganj granthi opposes observing Sahibzadas martyrdom as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted saying: “The Sahibzades of Shri Guru Gobind Singh ji bravely fought the enemies at a young age to protect the country and religion. Their bravery is our heritage, remembering which the Modi government is celebrating 'Veer Bal Divas'.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also attended a programme organised on the occasion where he said, “We should tell our children about the sacrifice of freedom fighters. As we celebrate Amrit Mahotsav, India has progressed tremendously in every sector. In the next 25 years, our children will be contributing to building the nation further.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.