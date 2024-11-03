Yogi Adityanath death threat: Who is the woman Mumbai police arrested for threatening UP CM?

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Saturday received a message on WhatsApp from an unknown phone number saying Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath would be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddique if he didn't resign from his post within 10 days. The police have now arrested a woman for sending the threat message. Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during 'Janta Darshan' programme.(PTI file photo)

The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in a combined operation with the Ulhasnagar police, traced the woman and apprehended her.

The police are investigating the matter.

Yogi Adityanath, one of the BJP's star campaigners, will likely visit Maharashtra to campaign for the November 20 state assembly polls.

Who is the woman who threatened Yogi Adityanath?

The police said the woman is 24 years old. She has been identified as Fatima Khan, who lives in neighbouring Thane district's Ulhasnagar area.

She lives with her family. Her father is a timber businessman.

Fatima Khan has done BSc in Information Technology.

The woman is well qualified but is mentally unstable, the police said.

The police are trying to ascertain the motivation behind the threat message.

Baba Siddique was murdered on October 12. The police are investigating the role of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the crime.

Pappu Yadav gets death threat

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav) received a death threat recently from a person posing as an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi.

On Saturday, the Bihar police arrested a person from Delhi for making the threat call.

The caller was identified as Mahesh Pandey, a Delhi resident.

Pappu Yadav had shot off letters to union home minister Amit Shah and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, pleading for enhanced security.

The police, however, made it clear that they have so far found “no links of Pandey with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang”.

According to the police, Pandey confessed to having contacted the MP through WhatsApp, using a SIM card he had borrowed from his wife's sister who lives in the UAE.

With inputs from PTI