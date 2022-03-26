Back in CM’s chair, Adityanath orders action plan for next 100 days to fulfil poll promises

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to chalk out an action plan for the next 100 days, six months and a year to fulfil promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly election. His direction was also aimed at helping Uttar Pradesh achieve the $1 trillion economy2, according to reports.

Adityanath took oath as the chief minister in a mega ceremony at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Friday. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda, among others. More than 50,000 people attended the swearing-in ceremony at the stadium.

The chief minister held his first official cabinet meeting earlier in the day wherein he told officials that the target should be to make Uttar Pradesh the number one state in the country.

“The roadmap for the future should be prepared with teamwork and inter-departmental coordination. For this work, ‘Team UP’ will have to be engaged with full commitment. To make the state's economy $1 trillion, 10 primary sectors should be identified,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Adityanath further said the new government's challenge is to outdo the work done by them in the first term as against the challenge of “mismanagement” that they had to address when they first came to power in 2017.

“Good governance has been established in the last five years. Now, in the next five years, our competition will be with the work of our own first term… In such a situation, the establishment of good governance has to be carried forward with more strength,” he added.

In the meeting, Adityanath extended Uttar Pradesh's free ration scheme for three months, saying it would benefit 15 crore people of the state. An amount of ₹3,270 crore will be spent for the scheme.

Several fresh faces - 31 to be precise, have made entry into the Adityanath 2.0 cabinet, while as many as 22 ministers present in the previous regime have been dropped. A total 21 ministers have been retained, including deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who lost the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from the Sirathu seat to Samajwadi Party's (SP) Pallavi Patel.

The new cabinet is packed with members of the Dalit community and those belonging to Other Backward Class (OBC) with former Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya being one of the prominent faces. She is also one of only five women among 52 ministers. BJP's Uttar Pradesh minority cell president Danish Azad Ansari, is the only Muslim face in the cabinet.

