Home / India News / Yogi's 1st big decision as 2nd term starts on free ration for UP's 15 crore+
india news

Yogi's 1st big decision as 2nd term starts on free ration for UP's 15 crore+

Yogi Adityanath took oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a second term on Friday. 
Lucknow, Mar 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds the first meeting of the council of ministers in the state, in Lucknow on Friday.(ANI)
Lucknow, Mar 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds the first meeting of the council of ministers in the state, in Lucknow on Friday.(ANI)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 11:04 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin

In the first big decision a day after the oath ceremony, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended Uttar Pradesh's free ration scheme for three months for 15 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. The state government will spend 3,270 crore for the scheme. "In the cabinet meeting today, we have decided to extend the free ration scheme for the next three months. It will benefit 15 crore people of the state," the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The chief minister held his first cabinet meeting on Saturday morning after the state saw a huge oath ceremony in Lucknow on Friday that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers, and chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states among other top leaders.

With the new move, the BJP aims to keep a focus on pro-poor governance in the Yogi 2.0 regime.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
yogi adityanath elections
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out