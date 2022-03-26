Yogi's 1st big decision as 2nd term starts on free ration for UP's 15 crore+

In the first big decision a day after the oath ceremony, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended Uttar Pradesh's free ration scheme for three months for 15 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. The state government will spend ₹3,270 crore for the scheme. "In the cabinet meeting today, we have decided to extend the free ration scheme for the next three months. It will benefit 15 crore people of the state," the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The chief minister held his first cabinet meeting on Saturday morning after the state saw a huge oath ceremony in Lucknow on Friday that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers, and chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states among other top leaders.

With the new move, the BJP aims to keep a focus on pro-poor governance in the Yogi 2.0 regime.

