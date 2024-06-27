Yogi Adityanath slams Samajwadi Party over its MP's Sengol remark: ‘Hatred for Tamil culture’

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attacked the Samajwadi Party after its MP RK Chaudhary, made remarks on the Sengol, calling it a symbol of monarchy. On the SP leader's remarks, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the party has no respect for the Tamil culture. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Samajwadi Party for calling Sengol 'Raja ka danda' (HT FILE)

“Samajwadi Party has no respect for Indian history or culture. The remarks of their top leaders on the Sengol are condemnable and indicate their ignorance. It also shows INDI Alliance's hatred to Tamil culture in particular,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

“The Sengol is India's pride and it is a matter of honour that Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji accorded it the highest respect in the Parliament,” he added.

Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament (MP) RK Chaudhary's recent comments on the Sengol sparked a political outrage, with many leaders condemning his remarks. Chaudhary referred to Sengol as ‘Raja ka danda’, demanding that it be removed from the Parliament.

"The Constitution is the symbol of democracy. The BJP government, under PM Modi, installed the Sengol in Parliament. 'Sengol' means 'Raj-Dand' or 'Raja ka Danda'. After ending the princely order, the country became independent. Will the country be run by 'Raja ka danda' or the Constitution? I demand that Sengol be removed from Parliament to save the Constitution," said Chaudhary.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav defended the MP's remarks on the Sengol, saying that the comments should be a reminder for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "When the Sengol was installed, the PM bowed before it. He might have forgotten this while taking the oath. Maybe our MP's remark was to remind him of that," Yadav stated.

INDIA bloc united over the suggestion of removing Sengol from the Parliament, with Congress MP Manickam Tagore saying, “This is a good suggestion from our Samajwadi Party colleague.”

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the SP's stance, accusing them of disrespecting Indian and Tamil culture.

"The Samajwadi Party opposes Sengol in Parliament, calling it 'Raja ka Dand'. If it was so, why did Jawaharlal Nehru accept it? This shows their mindset. They attack Ramcharitmanas and now Sengol. Does DMK support this insult? They must clarify," Poonawalla asserted.

(With inputs from ANI)