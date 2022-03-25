Yogi Adityanath swearing-in: Head priest of Gorakhpur temple performs special ‘Puja' ahead of gala event

Ahead of Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time on Friday, the head priest of Gorakhpur temple performed a special ‘Puja’. Yogi Kamal Nath also performed a special ‘aarti’ for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) CM-designate for the northern state, according to pictures shared by news agency ANI.

Notably, Adityanath - who contested Uttar Pradesh assembly elections for the first time this year, won from BJP's stronghold Gorakhpur by a margin of more than 1 lakh votes.

Uttar Pradesh | Head priest of Gorakhpur temple performs special puja ahead of oath-taking ceremony of CM-designate Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/SoyweDnxLk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022

The chief minister-elect had represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat until 2017 when he first became the head of the state on a BJP ticket after the saffron camp registered a runaway triumph, dethroning Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP).

Following his swearing-in, Adityanath will be the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh to have returned to power after completing a full first term.

The gala event that is to held at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium will see several noted personalities not only from the political fraternity but also from the film world present. The ceremony will commence at 4pm, and around 85,000 people will attend it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states such as Goa's CM-designate Pramod Sawant - whose swearing-in ceremony will take place on March 28, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami, Tripura's Biplab Deb, Manipur's Biren Singh and Karnataka's Basavaraj Bommai are among the key attendees at the event.

Director of ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher are also going to present at Ekana Stadium for Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony.

Opposition leaders, including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and SP founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, among others, have also been invited to watch Adityanath be sworn-in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.