Yogi Adityanath wishes team India for Asia Cup win against Pakistan: ‘No matter what the field…’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the Asia Cup by defeating Pakistan. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

India beat Pakistan on Sunday by five wickets to clinch their record ninth Asia Cup title. The high intensity match was played in Dubai.

"No matter what the 'field' may be, India will always be victorious... Heartfelt congratulations to each player of the Indian cricket team!" Adityanath posted on X in Hindi, signing off with "Jai Hind".

Samajwadi Party president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also posted on social media, "Unity is the foundation of victory. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the united players, coaches, supporting staff of the Indian cricket team, and the countrymen on winning the Asia Cup!"

The Uttar Pradesh Police also lauded team India for victory against the arch-rivals.

"From Dussehra's triumph to Diwali's sparkle, the fireworks start early! Team India lifts the Asia Cup and lights up hearts and scoreboards alike," it posted on X.